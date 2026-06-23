Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
7.1
Kinoafisha
Films
Monster Mia
7.1
Monster Mia
, 2026
Monster Mia
Austria, Germany, Spain / Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Trailers
Going
1
Not going
1
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
7.1
Going
1
Not going
1
Monster Mia
Dubbed trailer
Dubbed trailer
Synopsis
Expelled student Mia and her pet rat Quentin arrive at Rotwood Academy, where she's the only human among monster classmates. With Principal Van Vlad's hatred of humans, she must team up with monsters to thwart his schemes.
Expand
Cast
Verena Altenberger
Oscar
Armin Assinger
Lilian Gartner
Mia
Philipp Hansa
Nina Hartmann
Alix Martin
Howard Nightingall
Bus Driver
Michael Ostrowski
Silvia Schneider
Susi Stach
Director
Verena Fels
Writer
Katharina Reschke
,
Dunja Bernatzky
,
Ines Häufler
,
Jasmina Kallay
,
Tom Martin
Composer
Zeltia Montes
Cast and Crew
Animated film details
Country
Austria / Germany / Spain
Runtime
1 hour 21 minutes
Production year
2026
World premiere
23 June 2026
Release date
3 September 2026
Russia
15 October 2026
Germany
23 October 2026
Romania
9 October 2026
Sweden
Production
Arxlight Pictures, Peng! Boom! Tschak! - Films, arx anima
Also known as
Monster Mia
More
Cartoon rating
7.1
Rate
10
votes
7.5
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films
Best Comedies
Film Trailers
All trailers
Monster Mia
Dubbed trailer
0
0
All trailers
All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Showtimes
Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Now Playing
New Releases
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
2026, USA, Horror
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Spiked
2025, Belgium / France / Luxembourg, Animation
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
2026, Russia, Comedy
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree