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Poster of Monster Mia
7.1
Monster Mia - Dubbed trailer
Kinoafisha Films Monster Mia
7.1

Monster Mia

, 2026
Monster Mia
Austria, Germany, Spain / Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Trailers
Going 1
Not going 1
Poster of Monster Mia
7.1
Going 1
Not going 1
Monster Mia - Dubbed trailer
Monster Mia  Dubbed trailer

Synopsis

Expelled student Mia and her pet rat Quentin arrive at Rotwood Academy, where she's the only human among monster classmates. With Principal Van Vlad's hatred of humans, she must team up with monsters to thwart his schemes.

Cast

Verena Altenberger
Oscar
Armin Assinger
Lilian Gartner
Mia
Philipp Hansa
Nina Hartmann
Alix Martin
Howard Nightingall
Bus Driver
Michael Ostrowski
Silvia Schneider
Susi Stach
Director Verena Fels
Writer Katharina Reschke, Dunja Bernatzky, Ines Häufler, Jasmina Kallay, Tom Martin
Composer Zeltia Montes
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country Austria / Germany / Spain
Runtime 1 hour 21 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 23 June 2026
Release date
3 September 2026 Russia
15 October 2026 Germany
23 October 2026 Romania
9 October 2026 Sweden
Production Arxlight Pictures, Peng! Boom! Tschak! - Films, arx anima
Also known as
Monster Mia

Cartoon rating

7.1
Rate 10 votes
7.5 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films  Best Comedies 

Film Trailers

All trailers
Monster Mia - Dubbed trailer
Monster Mia Dubbed trailer
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Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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