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Katherine Borowitz
Katherine Borowitz
Kinoafisha
Persons
Katherine Borowitz
Katherine Borowitz
Katherine Borowitz
Date of Birth
5 July 1954
Age
72 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
8.0
The Man Who Wasn't There
(2001)
6.8
Internal Affairs
(1990)
6.5
Somewhere Tonight
(2011)
Filmography
4.3
Da Sweet Blood of Jesus
Da Sweet Blood of Jesus
Thriller, Romantic, Comedy
2014, USA
6.5
Somewhere Tonight
Somewhere Tonight
Romantic, Drama, Comedy
2011, USA / Netherlands
Watch trailer
8
The Man Who Wasn't There
The Man Who Wasn't There
Drama, Crime
2001, Great Britain / USA
6.8
Internal Affairs
Internal Affairs
Drama, Crime, Thriller
1990, USA
6.1
Harry & Son
Harry and Son
Drama
1984, USA
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