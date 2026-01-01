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Katherine Borowitz Katherine Borowitz
Kinoafisha Persons Katherine Borowitz

Katherine Borowitz

Katherine Borowitz

Date of Birth
5 July 1954
Age
72 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero, Romantic hero

Popular Films

The Man Who Wasn't There 8.0
The Man Who Wasn't There (2001)
Internal Affairs 6.8
Internal Affairs (1990)
Somewhere Tonight 6.5
Somewhere Tonight (2011)

Filmography

Da Sweet Blood of Jesus 4.3
Da Sweet Blood of Jesus Da Sweet Blood of Jesus
Thriller, Romantic, Comedy 2014, USA
Somewhere Tonight 6.5
Somewhere Tonight Somewhere Tonight
Romantic, Drama, Comedy 2011, USA / Netherlands
Watch trailer
The Man Who Wasn't There 8
The Man Who Wasn't There The Man Who Wasn't There
Drama, Crime 2001, Great Britain / USA
Internal Affairs 6.8
Internal Affairs Internal Affairs
Drama, Crime, Thriller 1990, USA
Harry & Son 6.1
Harry & Son Harry and Son
Drama 1984, USA
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