ProductionOdyssey Entertainment, Killer Films, John Wells Productions
Also known as
Then She Found Me, Cuando todo cambia, Reencuentro, ...ir ji mane susirado, Als sie mich fand, Amikor minden változik, Até que Me Encontrou, Chuyện Đời Cô Giáo, Cuando ella me encontró, Juhuslik kohtumine, Kiedyś mnie znajdziesz, Mère sur prise, Otan me vrike, Pronadjena, Quando Me Apaixono, Quando tutto cambia, Regasirea, Sattuman kauppaa, Then She Found Me - Manchmal kommt alles auf einmal, Une histoire de famille, Так вона знайшла мене, Так она нашла меня, Тя ме откри, いとしい人, 再給愛一次機會, Manchmal kommt alles auf einmal