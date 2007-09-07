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Poster of Then She Found Me
5.9
Then She Found Me - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Then She Found Me
5.9

Then She Found Me

, 2007
Then She Found Me
USA / Comedy, Romantic, Drama / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Then She Found Me
5.9
Then She Found Me - Trailer
Then She Found Me  Trailer

Cast

Helen Hunt
Helen Hunt
April Epner
Colin Firth
Colin Firth
Frank
Bette Midler
Bette Midler
Bernice Graves
Matthew Broderick
Matthew Broderick
Ben
Ben Shenkman
Ben Shenkman
Freddy
Lynn Cohen
Lynn Cohen
Trudy Epner
John Benjamin Hickey
Alan
Salman Rushdie
Dr. Masani
Daisy Tahan
Ruby
Tommy Nelson
Jimmy Ray
Director Helen Hunt
Writer Victor Levin, Elinor Lipman, Alice Arlen, Helen Hunt
Composer David Mansfield
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 2007
Online premiere 14 November 2009
World premiere 7 September 2007
Release date
7 September 2007 Russia 16+
18 June 2009 Germany
19 September 2008 Great Britain
7 September 2007 Kazakhstan
9 October 2008 Portugal
5 January 2012 South Korea
7 September 2007 USA
7 September 2007 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $3,500,000
Worldwide Gross $8,443,998
Production Odyssey Entertainment, Killer Films, John Wells Productions
Also known as
Then She Found Me, Cuando todo cambia, Reencuentro, ...ir ji mane susirado, Als sie mich fand, Amikor minden változik, Até que Me Encontrou, Chuyện Đời Cô Giáo, Cuando ella me encontró, Juhuslik kohtumine, Kiedyś mnie znajdziesz, Mère sur prise, Otan me vrike, Pronadjena, Quando Me Apaixono, Quando tutto cambia, Regasirea, Sattuman kauppaa, Then She Found Me - Manchmal kommt alles auf einmal, Une histoire de famille, Так вона знайшла мене, Так она нашла меня, Тя ме откри, いとしい人, 再給愛一次機會, Manchmal kommt alles auf einmal

Film rating

5.9
Rate 13 votes
5.9 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 

Film Trailers

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Then She Found Me - Trailer
Then She Found Me Trailer
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Quotes

April Epner Your wife was seeing someone else?
Frank Pretty much everyone else. I was too much for her.
April Epner Your wife? I'm sure she didn't feel that way.
Frank She told me.
April Epner What did she say?
Frank 'You're too much for me.'
April Epner Ugh.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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