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5.1
Kinoafisha
Films
999
5.1
999
, 2010
999
Kazakhstan / Drama / 18+
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5.1
Cast
Kamila Ermekova
Linda
Valeriy Zadarnovskiy Jr.
Metiss
Maxim Akbarov
Shok
Tolepbergen Baisakalov
Director
Tanyrbergen Berdongarov
Producer
Yelubayev Begars
Truck driver
Pulat Ildarov
Pulat Ildarov
Marat Ismayilov
Homeless 1
Pupisov Maxim
Doctor Narcologist
Yerlan Nurmukhambetov
Second Director
Director
Marina Kunarova
Writer
Marina Kunarova
Composer
Asan Kirkabayev
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Kazakhstan
Runtime
1 hour 31 minutes
Production year
2010
World premiere
1 January 2010
Release date
1 January 2010
Kazakhstan
Budget
$300,000
Production
MG Production
Also known as
999
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Film rating
5.1
Rate
14
votes
5
IMDb
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