Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of 999
5.1
Kinoafisha Films 999
5.1

999

, 2010
999
Kazakhstan / Drama / 18+
Poster of 999
5.1

Cast

Kamila Ermekova
Linda
Valeriy Zadarnovskiy Jr.
Metiss
Maxim Akbarov
Shok
Tolepbergen Baisakalov
Director
Tanyrbergen Berdongarov
Producer
Yelubayev Begars
Truck driver
Pulat Ildarov
Pulat Ildarov
Marat Ismayilov
Homeless 1
Pupisov Maxim
Doctor Narcologist
Yerlan Nurmukhambetov
Second Director
Director Marina Kunarova
Writer Marina Kunarova
Composer Asan Kirkabayev
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Kazakhstan
Runtime 1 hour 31 minutes
Production year 2010
World premiere 1 January 2010
Release date
1 January 2010 Kazakhstan
Budget $300,000
Production MG Production
Also known as
999

Film rating

5.1
Rate 14 votes
5 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Raspakovka
Raspakovka
2026, Russia, Comedy
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Letom vsyakoe byvaet. Pobeg iz Skolbora
Letom vsyakoe byvaet. Pobeg iz Skolbora
2026, Russia, Adventure, Family
Malysh-karatist
Malysh-karatist
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
The Amazing Digital Circus: The Last Act
The Amazing Digital Circus: The Last Act
2026, Australia / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Detective, Sci-Fi, Horror, Drama
Scary Movie 6
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more