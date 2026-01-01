Maxim Akbarov

Menu
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Action hero

Filmography

Genre
Year
Shulamah 7.1
Shulamah Shulamah
Musical, Drama 2023, Kazakhstan
The Start 7.3
The Start Алға
Drama, Sport, Crime 2022, Kazakhstan
Steppe 6
Steppe Steppe
Drama 2022, Kazakhstan
Brothers 7.3
Brothers Bratya
Drama 2022, Kazakhstan
Toy lyuboy tsenoy 4.7
Toy lyuboy tsenoy Toy lyuboy tsenoy
Comedy, Family 2018, Kazakhstan
Reketir 2: Vozmezdie 6.1
Reketir 2: Vozmezdie Reketir 2: Vozmezdie
Action, Crime, Drama 2015, Kazakhstan
999 5.1
999 999
Drama 2010, Kazakhstan
Skaz o Rozovom Zaitse 7
Skaz o Rozovom Zaitse Қызғылт қоян туралы ертегі
Crime, Drama 2010, Kazakhstan
