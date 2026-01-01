Menu
Maxim Akbarov
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Maxim Akbarov
Maxim Akbarov
Maxim Akbarov
Maxim Akbarov
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Action hero
Popular Films
7.3
Brothers
(2022)
7.2
The Start
(2022)
7.1
Shulamah
(2023)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Family
Musical
Sport
Year
All
2023
2022
2018
2015
2010
All
8
Films
8
Producer
4
Writer
3
Actor
4
7.1
Shulamah
Shulamah
Musical, Drama
2023, Kazakhstan
Watch trailer
7.3
The Start
Алға
Drama, Sport, Crime
2022, Kazakhstan
Watch trailer
6
Steppe
Steppe
Drama
2022, Kazakhstan
7.3
Brothers
Bratya
Drama
2022, Kazakhstan
4.7
Toy lyuboy tsenoy
Toy lyuboy tsenoy
Comedy, Family
2018, Kazakhstan
Watch trailer
6.1
Reketir 2: Vozmezdie
Reketir 2: Vozmezdie
Action, Crime, Drama
2015, Kazakhstan
5.1
999
999
Drama
2010, Kazakhstan
7
Skaz o Rozovom Zaitse
Қызғылт қоян туралы ертегі
Crime, Drama
2010, Kazakhstan
