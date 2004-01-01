ProductionTribeca Productions, Metropolitan Filmexport, Davis Films
Also known as
The Bridge of San Luis Rey, El puente de San Luis Rey, Le pont du roi Saint-Louis, A Ponte de San Luis Rey, A Ponte de São Luís Rei, Die Brücke von San Luis Rey, Il ponte di San Luis Rey, Most osudu, Most przeznaczenia, Most sudbine, Podul din San Luis Rey, Šventojo karaliaus Liudviko tiltas, Szent Lajos király hídja, To mystiko tis gefyras, Мост короля Людовика Святого, Мостът на Сан Луис Рей
Film rating
5.9
Rate10 votes
5IMDb
Updated 4 September 2023
Quotes
Captain AlvaradoWe do what we can! We push on, Esteban, as best we can, and it isn't for long as time keeps going by. You'll be surprisedat how quickly time passes.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.