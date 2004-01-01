We do what we can! We push on, Esteban, as best we can, and it isn't for long as time keeps going by. You'll be surprisedat how quickly time passes.

Captain Alvarado We do what we can! We push on, Esteban, as best we can, and it isn't for long as time keeps going by. You'll be surprisedat how quickly time passes.

Showtimes

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.