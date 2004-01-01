Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of The Bridge of San Luis Rey
5.9
Kinoafisha Films The Bridge of San Luis Rey
5.9

The Bridge of San Luis Rey

, 2004
The Bridge of San Luis Rey
Spain, Great Britain, France / Drama / 18+
Poster of The Bridge of San Luis Rey
5.9

Cast

Robert De Niro
Robert De Niro
Archbishop of Peru
Kathy Bates
Kathy Bates
The Marquesa
Samuel Le Bihan
Samuel Le Bihan
Dona Clara's Husband
John Lynch
John Lynch
Dominique Pinon
Dominique Pinon
Émilie Dequenne
Émilie Dequenne
Doña Clara
Gabriel Byrne
Gabriel Byrne
Brother Juniper
F. Murray Abraham
F. Murray Abraham
Viceroy of Peru
Pilar López de Ayala
Camila Villegas (La Perichola)
Geraldine Chaplin
Geraldine Chaplin
The Abbess
Harvey Keitel
Harvey Keitel
Uncle Pio
Adriana Domínguez
Pepita
Director Mary McGuckian
Writer Mary McGuckian, Thornton Wilder
Composer Lalo Schifrin
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Spain / Great Britain / France
Runtime 2 hours 0 minute
Production year 2004
World premiere 1 January 2004
Release date
7 July 2005 Russia Вест
7 July 2005 Belarus
25 May 2005 France
1 January 2004 Germany
22 July 2005 Greece
7 July 2005 Kazakhstan
22 December 2004 Spain
10 June 2005 USA
7 July 2005 Ukraine
MPAA PG
Budget $24,000,000
Worldwide Gross $1,910,546
Production Tribeca Productions, Metropolitan Filmexport, Davis Films
Also known as
The Bridge of San Luis Rey, El puente de San Luis Rey, Le pont du roi Saint-Louis, A Ponte de San Luis Rey, A Ponte de São Luís Rei, Die Brücke von San Luis Rey, Il ponte di San Luis Rey, Most osudu, Most przeznaczenia, Most sudbine, Podul din San Luis Rey, Šventojo karaliaus Liudviko tiltas, Szent Lajos király hídja, To mystiko tis gefyras, Мост короля Людовика Святого, Мостът на Сан Луис Рей

Film rating

5.9
Rate 10 votes
5 IMDb
Updated 4 September 2023

Quotes

Captain Alvarado We do what we can! We push on, Esteban, as best we can, and it isn't for long as time keeps going by. You'll be surprisedat how quickly time passes.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Similar films for The Bridge of San Luis Rey

Man on the Train
Man on the Train Drama
2011, Canada / Ireland
5.0
Jacknife
Jacknife Drama
1989, USA
6.0
City by the Sea
City by the Sea Drama, Thriller, Mystery, Crime
2002, USA
6.0
Godsend
Godsend Drama, Thriller, Horror, Fairy Tale
2004, USA
5.0
Stone
Stone Drama, Thriller
2010, USA
5.0
The 25th Reich
The 25th Reich Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi, Action
2012, Australia
3.0
The Ages of Love
The Ages of Love Comedy, Romantic
2011, Italy
6.0
Ecoute le Temps / Fissures
Ecoute le Temps / Fissures Drama, Mystery
2007, France
6.0
15 Minutes
15 Minutes Crime, Action, Drama, Thriller
2001, USA / Germany
7.0
The Purple Rose of Cairo
The Purple Rose of Cairo Romantic, Comedy, Fairy Tale
1985, USA
7.0
Marvin's Room
Marvin's Room Drama
1996, USA
6.0
Death of a Ladies’ Man
Death of a Ladies’ Man Drama
2020, Canada / Ireland
6.0
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
2026, USA, Horror
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
2026, Russia, Family
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Her Private Hell
Her Private Hell
2026, Denmark, Drama, Horror, Thriller
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
In the Hand of Dante
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Spiked
Spiked
2025, Belgium / France / Luxembourg, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more