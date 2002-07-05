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Katy Jurado Katy Jurado
Kinoafisha Persons Katy Jurado

Katy Jurado

Katy Jurado

Date of Birth
16 January 1924
Age
78 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Date of death
5 July 2002
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor

Popular Films

High Noon 7.9
High Noon (1952)
Pat Garrett and Billy the Kid 7.2
Pat Garrett and Billy the Kid (1973)
El Bruto 7.2
El Bruto (1953)

Filmography

Under the Volcano 6.9
Under the Volcano Under the Volcano
Drama 1984, USA / Mexico
6.2
Viuda de Montiel, La Viuda de Montiel, La
Drama 1979, Mexico / Colombia / Venezuela / Cuba
Pat Garrett and Billy the Kid 7.3
Pat Garrett and Billy the Kid Pat Garrett & Billy the Kid
Biography, Drama, Western 1973, USA / Mexico
One-Eyed Jacks 7.1
One-Eyed Jacks One Eyed Jacks
Western 1961, USA
Trapeze 6.8
Trapeze Trapeze
Drama 1956, USA
El Bruto 7.3
El Bruto El bruto
Drama 1953, Mexico
High Noon 7.9
High Noon High Noon
Western, Drama 1952, USA
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