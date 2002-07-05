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Katy Jurado
Katy Jurado
Kinoafisha
Persons
Katy Jurado
Katy Jurado
Katy Jurado
Date of Birth
16 January 1924
Age
78 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Date of death
5 July 2002
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.9
High Noon
(1952)
7.2
Pat Garrett and Billy the Kid
(1973)
7.2
El Bruto
(1953)
Filmography
6.9
Under the Volcano
Under the Volcano
Drama
1984, USA / Mexico
6.2
Viuda de Montiel, La
Viuda de Montiel, La
Drama
1979, Mexico / Colombia / Venezuela / Cuba
7.3
Pat Garrett and Billy the Kid
Pat Garrett & Billy the Kid
Biography, Drama, Western
1973, USA / Mexico
7.1
One-Eyed Jacks
One Eyed Jacks
Western
1961, USA
6.8
Trapeze
Trapeze
Drama
1956, USA
7.3
El Bruto
El bruto
Drama
1953, Mexico
7.9
High Noon
High Noon
Western, Drama
1952, USA
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