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Poster of A Film Unfinished
7.4
Kinoafisha Films A Film Unfinished
7.4

A Film Unfinished

, 2010
Shtikat Haarchion
Israel, Germany / Drama, Documentary, History / 18+
Poster of A Film Unfinished
7.4

Synopsis

A film about an unfinished film which portrays the people behind and before the camera in the Warsaw Ghetto, exposing the extent of the cinematic manipulation forever changing the way we look at historic images.

Cast

Alexander Beyer
Alexander Beyer
Interrogator
Rüdiger Vogler
Willy Wist
Hanna Avrutzki
Self - Witness
Luba Gewisser
Self - Witness
Jurek Plonski
Self - Witness
Aliza Vitis-Shomron
Self - Witness
Shula Zeder
Self - Witness
Janusz Hamerszmit
Adam Czerniakow
Eliezer Niborski
Dr. Emanuel Ringelblum
Alexander Senderovich
Ben Shem
Alexander Senderovich
Ben Shem
Director Yael Hersonski
Writer Yael Hersonski
Composer Ishai Adar
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Israel / Germany
Runtime 1 hour 28 minutes
Production year 2010
World premiere 25 January 2010
Release date
18 August 2010 Canada R
29 October 2010 Great Britain
18 August 2010 USA
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $320,896
Also known as
Shtikat ha-archion, A Film Unfinished, 'Το γκέτο', μια ταινία που δεν έγινε ποτέ, A unfinished film, Befejezetlen film, En ofullbordad film, Gueto, Nedokoncený film, Niedokończony film, Quand les nazis filmaient le ghetto, Shtikat haarchion, Shtikat Haarchion - Geheimsache Ghettofilm, Um Filme Inacabado, Un film neterminat, Warsaw Ghetto: The Unfinished Film, Неоконченный фильм, 電影，未完成, A Film Unfinished: Nazi Propaganda and the Warsaw Ghetto, De Film die Nooit Werd Afgemaakt..., Gueto. La película perdida de la propaganda nazi

Film rating

7.4
Rate 14 votes
7.4 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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