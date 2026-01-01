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Yael Hersonski Yael Hersonski
Kinoafisha Persons Yael Hersonski

Yael Hersonski

Yael Hersonski

Date of Birth
1 January 1976
Age
50 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Director

Popular Films

A Film Unfinished 7.4
A Film Unfinished (2010)

Filmography

A Film Unfinished 7.4
A Film Unfinished Shtikat Haarchion
Drama, Documentary, History 2010, Israel / Germany
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