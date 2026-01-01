Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Awards
Yael Hersonski
Yael Hersonski
Kinoafisha
Persons
Yael Hersonski
Yael Hersonski
Yael Hersonski
Date of Birth
1 January 1976
Age
50 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Director
Popular Films
7.4
A Film Unfinished
(2010)
Filmography
7.4
A Film Unfinished
Shtikat Haarchion
Drama, Documentary, History
2010, Israel / Germany
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree