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Poster of Dark Horse: The Incredible True Story of Dream Alliance
7.3
Kinoafisha Films Dark Horse: The Incredible True Story of Dream Alliance
7.3

Dark Horse: The Incredible True Story of Dream Alliance

, 2015
Dark horse
Great Britain / Documentary / 18+
Poster of Dark Horse: The Incredible True Story of Dream Alliance
7.3

Cast

Jan Vokes
Self
Howard Davies
Self
Brian 'Daisy' Vokes
Self
Angela Davies
Self
Rewbell
Horse
Tony Kerby
Self
Maureen Jones
Self
Eira Williams
Self
Derek Williams
Self
Dream Alliance
Horse
Director Louise Osmond
Writer Louise Osmond
Composer Anne Nikitin
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 25 minutes
Production year 2015
World premiere 23 January 2015
Release date
17 April 2015 Great Britain
6 May 2016 USA
MPAA PG
Worldwide Gross $1,034,197
Production Darlow Smithson Productions, Envision Casting
Also known as
Dark Horse, Caballo ganador, Dream Alliance, la victoire inattendue, Тёмная лошадка, Cavalo obscuro

Film rating

7.3
Rate 14 votes
7.3 IMDb
Listen to the
soundtrack Dark Horse: The Incredible True Story of Dream Alliance
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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