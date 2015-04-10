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Poster of The Wolfpack
7.0
Kinoafisha Films The Wolfpack
7.0

The Wolfpack

, 2015
The Wolfpack
USA / Documentary, Biography / 18+
Poster of The Wolfpack
7.0

Synopsis

Confined in an apartment from a New York housing project, the six Angulo brothers learned everything they know about the world through watching films and spend their time reenacting their favorite movies with intricate homemade costumes.

Cast

Bhagavan Angulo
Self
Govinda Angulo
Self
Mukunda Angulo
Self
Narayana Angulo
Self
Susanne Angulo
Self
Jagadisa Angulo
Self
Krsna Angulo
Self
Oscar Angulo
Self
Visnu Angulo
Self
Chloe Pecorino
Self
Director Crystal Moselle
Composer Danny Bensi, Aska, Saunder Jurriaans
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 20 minutes
Production year 2015
Online premiere 21 August 2015
World premiere 10 April 2015
Release date
11 September 2015 Russia 16+
5 February 2016 Estonia
21 August 2015 Great Britain
11 September 2015 Kazakhstan
4 December 2015 Sweden
12 June 2015 USA
11 September 2015 Ukraine
MPAA R
Also known as
The Wolfpack, Wolfpack: lobos de Manhattan, A mi falkánk, Čopor, Os Irmãos Lobo, The Wolfpack - Mitten in Manhattan, The Wolfpack Project, Wataha, Wolfpack Manhattani hundid, Κατ' οίκον περιορισμός, Волчья стая, 狼群, 울프팩

Film rating

7.0
Rate 13 votes
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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