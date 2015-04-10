Confined in an apartment from a New York housing project, the six Angulo brothers learned everything they know about the world through watching films and spend their time reenacting their favorite movies with intricate homemade costumes.
The Wolfpack, Wolfpack: lobos de Manhattan, A mi falkánk, Čopor, Os Irmãos Lobo, The Wolfpack - Mitten in Manhattan, The Wolfpack Project, Wataha, Wolfpack Manhattani hundid, Κατ' οίκον περιορισμός, Волчья стая, 狼群, 울프팩
Film rating
7.0
Rate13 votes
Stills
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.