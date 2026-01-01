Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of All That Heaven Allows
Poster of All That Heaven Allows
Рейтинги
7.6 IMDb Rating: 7.6
Rate
2 posters
Kinoafisha Films All That Heaven Allows

All That Heaven Allows

All That Heaven Allows 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 26 minutes
Production year 1955
World premiere 25 August 1955
Release date
25 August 1955 Russia 16+
25 September 1956 Argentina ATP
27 October 1955 Australia PG
9 March 1956 Belgium
11 February 1956 Canada
9 December 1955 Denmark
13 January 1956 Finland S
1 April 1963 France
14 June 1956 Germany
25 August 1955 Great Britain U
5 April 1956 Italy
25 August 1955 Kazakhstan
6 June 1956 Mexico
10 February 1956 Netherlands
17 January 1957 Portugal
18 April 1956 South Africa
26 December 1956 Spain
30 April 1956 Sweden Btl
25 December 1955 USA
25 August 1955 Ukraine
6 May 1957 Uruguay
Worldwide Gross $8,561
Production Universal Pictures
Also known as
All That Heaven Allows, Sve što nebo dopušta, Tout ce que le ciel permet, Vše, co nebe dovolí, Lo que el cielo nos da, Morgondagen är vår, Was der Himmel erlaubt, Al wat de hemel toestaat, Allt vad himlen tillstädjer, Amit megenged az ég, Her Şey Senin İçin, Kaikki minkä taivas sallii, Lo que el cielos nos da, Med kærlighedens ret, Med kjærlighetens rett, Mia agapi olotela diki mas, Na co tylko niebo zezwoli, O Que o Céu Permite, Ola osa epitrepoun oi ouranoi, Omstreden huwelijk, Secondo amore, Sólo el cielo lo sabe, Tot ce permite cerul, Tudo o que o Céu Permite, Tudo que o Céu Permite, Vse, kar dovoli nebo, Wszystko, na co niebo zezwala, Μια αγάπη ολότελα δική μας, Вcе, что дозволено небесам, Все, що дозволено небом, Све што небо допушта/Sve što nebo dopušta, Това, което Господ даде, 天はすべて許し給う, 深鎖春光一院愁
Director
Douglas Sirk
Cast
Rock Hudson
Agnes Moorehead
Agnes Moorehead
Jane Wyman
Cast and Crew
Similar films for All That Heaven Allows
There's Always Tomorrow 7.4
There's Always Tomorrow (1956)
One Desire 6.1
One Desire (1955)
Far from Heaven 5.7
Far from Heaven (2002)
Árnyék a havon 6.9
Árnyék a havon (1992)
Matzor 7.6
Matzor (1969)
Seconds 7.6
Seconds (1966)
Trouble in Paradise 7.9
Trouble in Paradise (1932)
A Farewell to Arms 5.9
A Farewell to Arms (1957)
The Swan 6.8
The Swan (1956)
Jane Eyre 7.7
Jane Eyre (1943)
Giant 7.6
Giant (1956)
The Story of Three Loves 6.8
The Story of Three Loves (1953)

Film rating

7.6
Rate 14 votes
7.6 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Goofs

Cary reads aloud two passages that appear on the same page of Walden: "The mass of men lead lives of quiet desperation" and "If a man does not keep pace with his companions..." Those passages actually originate from opposite ends of the book — the first and the final chapters, respectively.

Quotes
Ron Kirby Mick discovered for himself that he had to make his own decisions, that he had to be a man.
Cary Scott And you want *me* to be a man?
Ron Kirby [Giving her a knowing smile] Only in that one way.
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Papa mozhet
Papa mozhet
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Charlie the Wonderdog
Charlie the Wonderdog
2026, Canada, Animation, Comedy, Family
Zolotoy dubl
Zolotoy dubl
2026, Russia, Sport, Drama
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more