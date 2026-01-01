Film Reviews
No reviewsWrite review
|25 August 1955
|Russia
|16+
|25 September 1956
|Argentina
|ATP
|27 October 1955
|Australia
|PG
|9 March 1956
|Belgium
|11 February 1956
|Canada
|9 December 1955
|Denmark
|13 January 1956
|Finland
|S
|1 April 1963
|France
|14 June 1956
|Germany
|25 August 1955
|Great Britain
|U
|5 April 1956
|Italy
|25 August 1955
|Kazakhstan
|6 June 1956
|Mexico
|10 February 1956
|Netherlands
|17 January 1957
|Portugal
|18 April 1956
|South Africa
|26 December 1956
|Spain
|30 April 1956
|Sweden
|Btl
|25 December 1955
|USA
|25 August 1955
|Ukraine
|6 May 1957
|Uruguay
Cary reads aloud two passages that appear on the same page of Walden: "The mass of men lead lives of quiet desperation" and "If a man does not keep pace with his companions..." Those passages actually originate from opposite ends of the book — the first and the final chapters, respectively.