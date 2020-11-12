Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of The Star
6.9
Kinoafisha Films The Star
6.9

The Star

, 1952
The Star
USA / Drama / 18+
Poster of The Star
6.9

Synopsis

A washed-up movie queen finds romance, but still desires a comeback.

Cast

Bette Davis
Bette Davis
Margaret Elliot
Sterling Hayden
Sterling Hayden
Jim Johannsen aka Barry Lester
Natalie Wood
Natalie Wood
Gretchen
Warner Anderson
Harry Stone
Minor Watson
Joe Morrison
June Travis
Phyllis Stone
Paul Frees
Richard Stanley
Robert Warwick
R.J., Aging Actor at Party
Barbara Lawrence
Barbara Lawrence
Fay Baker
Faith
Director Stuart Heisler
Writer Dale Eunson, Katherine Albert
Composer Victor Young
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 29 minutes
Production year 1952
World premiere 11 December 1952
Release date
11 December 1952 USA
Production Twentieth Century Fox, Bert E. Friedlob Productions
Also known as
The Star, Lágrimas amargas, A Estrela, A sztár, De star, Filmstjernen, Gwiazda, L'Étoile, La diva, La estrella, La star, Sammuva tähti, Star, Zvezda, Звезда, 昨日星塵, 昨日星辰

Film rating

6.9
Rate 12 votes
6.9 IMDb
Write review
Updated 12 November 2020
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Similar films for The Star

Inside Daisy Clover
Inside Daisy Clover Drama
1965, USA
6.2
Marjorie Morningstar
Marjorie Morningstar Romantic, Drama
1958, USA
6.2
Of Human Bondage
Of Human Bondage Drama, Romantic
1934, USA
7.1
ABBA: The Movie
ABBA: The Movie Musical
1977, Australia / Sweden
6.9
The V.I.P.s
The V.I.P.s Drama
1963, Great Britain
6.3
The Catered Affair
The Catered Affair Documentary, Comedy
1956, USA
7.0
The Story of Three Loves
The Story of Three Loves Drama, Romantic, Musical
1953, USA
6.8
The Toast of New Orleans
The Toast of New Orleans Musical
1950, USA
6.4
Mr. Skeffington
Mr. Skeffington Drama, Romantic
1944, USA
7.6
Marie Antoinette
Marie Antoinette Biography, History
1938, USA
7.4
Marked Woman
Marked Woman Crime, Film-Noir, Thriller
1937, USA
7.1
1900
1900 Drama
1976, Italy / France / West Germany
7.3
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
The Odyssey
The Odyssey
2026, USA, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
Avengers: Endgame
Avengers: Endgame
2019, USA, Action, Sci-Fi
Vozvrashchenie Mamontenka
Vozvrashchenie Mamontenka
2026, Russia, Animation, Adventure, Family
The Unsmiling Tsarevna
The Unsmiling Tsarevna
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy
The Ultimate Planet
The Ultimate Planet
2026, Russia, Action, Sci-Fi
Twilight
Twilight
2008, USA, Fantasy, Romantic
Fall 2
Fall 2
2026, USA, Adventure, Drama
The Tale of Fairy Tales
The Tale of Fairy Tales
2026, Russia, Fantasy, Family
Resident Evil
Resident Evil
2026, Germany / USA, Horror, Action
Romanovy: Predannost i predatelstvo
Romanovy: Predannost i predatelstvo
2026, Russia, History, Drama
Crawlers
Crawlers
2026, USA, Horror, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more