6.9The Star
The Star, 1952
USA / Drama / 18+
Synopsis
A washed-up movie queen finds romance, but still desires a comeback.
Cast
Minor Watson
Joe Morrison
Barbara Lawrence
Barbara Lawrence
Fay Baker
Faith
Director Stuart Heisler
Writer Dale Eunson, Katherine Albert
Composer Victor Young
Film details
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 29 minutes
Production year 1952
World premiere 11 December 1952
Release date
|11 December 1952
|USA
Production Twentieth Century Fox, Bert E. Friedlob Productions
Also known as
The Star, Lágrimas amargas, A Estrela, A sztár, De star, Filmstjernen, Gwiazda, L'Étoile, La diva, La estrella, La star, Sammuva tähti, Star, Zvezda, Звезда, 昨日星塵, 昨日星辰
Updated 12 November 2020
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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