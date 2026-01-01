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Anne Baxter
Anne Baxter
Kinoafisha
Persons
Anne Baxter
Anne Baxter
Anne Baxter
Date of Birth
7 May 1923
Age
62 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Date of death
12 December 1985
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Thriller heroine
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
7.9
All About Eve
(1950)
7.7
The Magnificent Ambersons
(1942)
7.3
I Confess
(1953)
Filmography
6.8
My Name Is Alfred Hitchcock
My Name Is Alfred Hitchcock
Documentary
2022, Great Britain
6.4
Cimarron
Cimarron
Western, Drama
1960, USA
6.1
One Desire
One Desire
Drama
1955, USA
7.3
I Confess
I Confess
Detective, Film-Noir, Thriller
1953, USA
7.9
All About Eve
All About Eve
Drama
1950, USA
Watch trailer
6.9
The Walls of Jericho
The Walls of Jericho
Drama
1948, USA
5.9
The North Star
The North Star
Drama, War
1943, USA
7.7
The Magnificent Ambersons
The Magnificent Ambersons
Drama
1942, USA
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