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Anne Baxter Anne Baxter
Kinoafisha Persons Anne Baxter

Anne Baxter

Anne Baxter

Date of Birth
7 May 1923
Age
62 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Date of death
12 December 1985
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Thriller heroine, Romantic actress

Popular Films

All About Eve 7.9
All About Eve (1950)
The Magnificent Ambersons 7.7
The Magnificent Ambersons (1942)
I Confess 7.3
I Confess (1953)

Filmography

My Name Is Alfred Hitchcock 6.8
My Name Is Alfred Hitchcock My Name Is Alfred Hitchcock
Documentary 2022, Great Britain
Cimarron 6.4
Cimarron Cimarron
Western, Drama 1960, USA
One Desire 6.1
One Desire One Desire
Drama 1955, USA
I Confess 7.3
I Confess I Confess
Detective, Film-Noir, Thriller 1953, USA
All About Eve 7.9
All About Eve All About Eve
Drama 1950, USA
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The Walls of Jericho 6.9
The Walls of Jericho The Walls of Jericho
Drama 1948, USA
The North Star 5.9
The North Star The North Star
Drama, War 1943, USA
The Magnificent Ambersons 7.7
The Magnificent Ambersons The Magnificent Ambersons
Drama 1942, USA
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