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Poster of The Missouri Breaks
6.5
Kinoafisha Films The Missouri Breaks
6.5

The Missouri Breaks

, 1976
The Missouri Breaks
USA / Drama, Western / 18+
Poster of The Missouri Breaks
6.5

Synopsis

Tom Logan is a horse thief. Rancher David Braxton has horses, and a daughter, worth stealing. But Braxton has just hired Lee Clayton, an infamous "regulator", to hunt down the horse thieves; one at a time.

Cast

Marlon Brando
Marlon Brando
Lee Clayton
Jack Nicholson
Jack Nicholson
Tom Logan
Randy Quaid
Randy Quaid
Little Tod
Kathleen Lloyd
Jane Braxton
Frederic Forrest
Frederic Forrest
Cary
Harry Dean Stanton
Harry Dean Stanton
Calvin
John McLiam
David Braxton
John P. Ryan
Si
Sam Gilman
Hank Rate
Steve Franken
The Lonesome Kid
Director Arthur Penn
Writer Robert Towne, Thomas McGuane
Composer John Williams
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 6 minutes
Production year 1976
World premiere 19 May 1976
Release date
19 May 1976 Russia 16+
19 May 1976 Brazil
16 September 1976 Germany
28 October 1976 Italy
28 August 1976 Japan
19 May 1976 Kazakhstan
1 December 1978 Poland 16
19 May 1976 USA
19 May 1976 Ukraine
MPAA PG
Budget $10,000,000
Worldwide Gross $18,523
Production Devon/Persky-Bright
Also known as
The Missouri Breaks, Duelo de gigantes, Missouri, Missouri Breaks, Duell am Missouri, Bozgun, Duel des géants, Duel i Missouri, Duelo no Missouri, Dvoboj na Missouriju, Dvoboj na Misuriju, Meandrele lui Missouri, Missouri fejvadász, Missouri palaa, Misurio vingiai, Przełomy Missouri, Zastavenia na Missouri, Οι φυγάδες του Μιζούρι, Излучины Миссури, По Мисури, ミズーリ・ブレイク, 大峽谷

Film rating

6.5
Rate 14 votes
6.5 IMDb

Quotes

Hellsgate rancher They call this country Hell's Gate. When my dad came in here, it was nothing but a bunch of savage Indians. And Jesuits. Old Thomas Jefferson said that he was a warrior so his son could be a farmer, so *his* son could be a poet. And I raise cattle so my son can be a merchant, so his son can move to Newport, Rhode Island and buy a sailboat and never see one of these bastard-ass sons of bitching mountains again.
Si Who was Thomas Jefferson?
Hellsgate rancher A guy back east.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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