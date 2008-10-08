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Eileen Herlie Eileen Herlie
Kinoafisha Persons Eileen Herlie

Eileen Herlie

Eileen Herlie

Date of Birth
8 March 1918
Age
90 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Date of death
8 October 2008
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

Hamlet 7.9
Hamlet (1948)
Hamlet 7.5
Hamlet (1964)
The Sea Gull 6.8
The Sea Gull (1968)

Filmography

The Sea Gull 6.8
The Sea Gull The Sea Gull
Romantic, Drama 1968, USA / Great Britain
Hamlet 7.5
Hamlet Hamlet
Drama 1964, USA
Tickets
Hamlet 7.9
Hamlet Hamlet
Drama 1948, USA
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