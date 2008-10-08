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Filmography
Eileen Herlie
Eileen Herlie
Kinoafisha
Persons
Eileen Herlie
Eileen Herlie
Eileen Herlie
Date of Birth
8 March 1918
Age
90 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Date of death
8 October 2008
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
7.9
Hamlet
(1948)
7.5
Hamlet
(1964)
Tickets
6.8
The Sea Gull
(1968)
Filmography
6.8
The Sea Gull
The Sea Gull
Romantic, Drama
1968, USA / Great Britain
7.5
Hamlet
Hamlet
Drama
1964, USA
Tickets
7.9
Hamlet
Hamlet
Drama
1948, USA
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