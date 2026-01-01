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Poster of Look Back in Anger
7.0
Kinoafisha Films Look Back in Anger
7.0

Look Back in Anger

, 1959
Look Back in Anger
Great Britain / Drama / 18+
Poster of Look Back in Anger
7.0

Synopsis

A disillusioned, angry university graduate comes to terms with his grudge against middle-class life and values.

Cast

Richard Burton
Richard Burton
Jimmy Porter
Mary Ure
Alison Porter
Edith Evans
Mrs. Tanner
Gary Raymond
Cliff Lewis
Claire Bloom
Helena Charles
Glen Byam Shaw
Colonel Redfern
Phyllis Neilson-Terry
Mrs. Redfern
Donald Pleasence
Hurst
Jane Eccles
Miss Drury
S.P. Kapoor
Kapoor
Director Tony Richardson
Writer John Osborne, Nigel Kneale
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 38 minutes
Production year 1959
World premiere 28 May 1959
Release date
11 February 1960 Argentina
17 December 1959 Canada
9 October 1959 Italy
21 January 1960 Mexico
15 September 1959 USA
Budget 250,000 GBP
Worldwide Gross $7,593
Production Woodfall Film Productions
Also known as
Look Back in Anger, Pasión prohibida, Paixão Proibida, Se dig om i vrede, Blick zurück im Zorn, Dühöngő ifjúság, I giovani arrabbiati, La paix du dimanche, Les Corps sauvages, Miłość i gniew, Mirando hacia atrás con ira, Mirant enrere amb ira, Nuori viha, Obzri sa v hneve, Odeio Essa Mulher, Ohlédni se v hněvu, Orgismena neiata, Ozri se v gnevu, Privește înapoi cu mânie, Recordando Con Ira, Se deg om i vrede, Ung vrede, Обърни се с гняв назад, Оглянись во гневе, 怒りをこめて振り返れ, 怒りを込めて振り返れ

Film rating

7.0
Rate 13 votes
7 IMDb

Quotes

Alison Porter I suppose none of this could ever really have worked. I do love you, Jimmy, I shall never love anyone as I love you. But I can't go on. I can't take part in all this suffering, I can't.
Jimmy Porter It's no good fooling about with love, you know. You can't fall into it like a soft job without dirtying up your hands. It takes muscle and guts. If you can't bear the thought of messing up your nice tidy soul, you better give up the whole idea of life and become a saint, because you'll never make it as a human being. It's either this world... or the next.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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