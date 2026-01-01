ProductionRizzoli Film, Felix Cinematografica, Studio Hamburg
Also known as
Identikit, The Driver's Seat, La masoquista, Identidad desnuda, Identikit - O Outono da Vida, Mesanyhta ki ena lepto, O Ocaso de uma Vida, Ölmek istiyorum, Paraxenos syntrofos, Psychotic, Vaikea tapaus, Место водителя, The Driver's Seat (Identikit), Сидіння водіїв, Přibližná podoba, Siedzenie kierowcy, Smrt u Rimu, Психо, Le siège du conducteur
Film rating
5.7
Rate14 votes
5.9IMDb
Quotes
LiseI feel homesick.
BillHomesick? For what?
LiseMy loneliness. I want to go back home to feel all my loneliness again.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.