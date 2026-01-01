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Poster of The Driver's Seat
5.7
Kinoafisha Films The Driver's Seat
5.7

The Driver's Seat

, 1975
Identikit / The Driver's Seat
Italy / Drama / 18+
Poster of The Driver's Seat
5.7

Synopsis

Mentally disturbed spinster Lise experiences a series of bizarre encounters in Rome as she searches for someone to murder her.

Cast

Elizabeth Taylor
Elizabeth Taylor
Lise
Ian Bannen
Bill
Guido Mannari
Carlo
Mona Washbourne
Mrs. Helen Fiedke
Luigi Squarzina
Lead Detective
Maxence Mailfort
Pierre
Federico Martignone
Marino Masé
Traffic Policeman
Dino Mele
Police Captain
Bedy Moratti
Dress Shop Owner
Director Giuseppe Patroni Griffi
Writer Muriel Spark, Raffaele La Capria, Giuseppe Patroni Griffi
Composer Franco Mannino
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Italy
Runtime 1 hour 45 minutes
Production year 1975
World premiere 20 May 1974
Release date
26 September 1974 Italy
20 May 1974 Monaco
10 October 1975 USA
MPAA R
Production Rizzoli Film, Felix Cinematografica, Studio Hamburg
Also known as
Identikit, The Driver's Seat, La masoquista, Identidad desnuda, Identikit - O Outono da Vida, Mesanyhta ki ena lepto, O Ocaso de uma Vida, Ölmek istiyorum, Paraxenos syntrofos, Psychotic, Vaikea tapaus, Место водителя, The Driver's Seat (Identikit), Сидіння водіїв, Přibližná podoba, Siedzenie kierowcy, Smrt u Rimu, Психо, Le siège du conducteur

Film rating

5.7
Rate 14 votes
5.9 IMDb

Quotes

Lise I feel homesick.
Bill Homesick? For what?
Lise My loneliness. I want to go back home to feel all my loneliness again.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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