Poster of The Only Game in Town
Poster of The Only Game in Town
Рейтинги
5.7 IMDb Rating: 5.7
The Only Game in Town

The Only Game in Town

The Only Game In Town 18+
Synopsis

Fran walks into a piano bar for pizza. She comes back home with Joe, the piano player. Joe plans on winning $5,000 and leave Las Vegas. Fran waits for something else. Meanwhile, he moves in with her.
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 53 minutes
Production year 1970
World premiere 21 January 1970
Release date
21 January 1970 Russia 16+
21 January 1970 Kazakhstan
21 January 1970 USA
21 January 1970 Ukraine
Budget $11,000,000
Production Twentieth Century Fox
Also known as
The Only Game in Town, Juego de amor y deseo, Das einzige Spiel in der Stadt, Affaire in Las Vegas, Det enda spelet i stan, Det eneste spillet, El único juego en la ciudad, Højt spil i Las Vegas, Jedyna gra w mieście, Jogo de Paixões, Kadın ve kumar, Kono ai ni subete o, L'unico gioco in città, La belle se joue à Las Vegas, Las Vegas, un couple, Quando o Jogo É o Amor, Romanssi Las Vegasissa, Tanha bazi dar shahr, To paihnidi tou erota kai tou pothou, Το παιχνίδι του έρωτα και του πόθου, Единствената игра в града, Единственная забава в городке, この愛にすべてを, 人间游戏
Director
George Stevens
Cast
Elizabeth Taylor
Elizabeth Taylor
Warren Beatty
Warren Beatty
Charles Braswell
Hank Henry
Cast and Crew
5.7
5.7 IMDb
