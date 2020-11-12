To lose one parent, Mr. Worthing, may be regarded as a misfortune; to lose both looks like carelessness.

Lady Bracknell To lose one parent, Mr. Worthing, may be regarded as a misfortune; to lose both looks like carelessness.

I have lost both my parents.

Jack Worthing I have lost both my parents.

Are your parents living?

Lady Bracknell Are your parents living?

Showtimes

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.