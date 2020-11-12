7.4The Importance of Being Earnest
The Importance of Being Earnest, 1952
Great Britain / Drama, Comedy / 18+
Cast
Edith Evans
Lady Augusta Bracknell
Joan Greenwood
Gwendolen Fairfax
Miles Malleson
Canon Chasuble
Walter Hudd
Lane
Aubrey Mather
Merriman
Director Anthony Asquith
Writer Oscar Wilde
Composer Benjamin Frankel
Film details
Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 1952
World premiere 2 June 1952
Release date
|1 March 1954
|Austria
|12
|15 January 1954
|Germany
|2 June 1952
|Great Britain
|22 December 1952
|USA
|16 November 1964
|USSR
Production Javelin Films, British Film-Makers
Also known as
The Importance of Being Earnest, Ernst sein ist alles, Bunbury, De ernst van Ernst, Il importe d'être Constant, A Importância de se Chamar Ernesto, A Importância de ser Ernesto, A Importância de ser Honesto, Bądźmy poważni na serio, Brat marnotrawny, Die Bedeutung ernst zu sein, En ryslig fästman, Glückliche Stunden, Hvem er Ernst?, Köznapi komédia, L'importanza di chiamarsi Ernesto, La importancia de llamarse Ernesto, Millainen sulhanen, O sovaros kyrios Ernestos, Oscar Wilde's The Importance of Being Earnest, Как важно быть серьезным, Колко е важно да бъдеш сериозен, 真面目が肝心
Updated 12 November 2020
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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