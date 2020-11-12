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Poster of The Importance of Being Earnest
7.4
Kinoafisha Films The Importance of Being Earnest
7.4

The Importance of Being Earnest

, 1952
The Importance of Being Earnest
Great Britain / Drama, Comedy / 18+
Poster of The Importance of Being Earnest
7.4

Cast

Michael Redgrave
Michael Redgrave
Ernest Worthing
Edith Evans
Lady Augusta Bracknell
Richard Wattis
Seton
Michael Denison
Algernon Moncrieff
Joan Greenwood
Gwendolen Fairfax
Dorothy Tutin
Cecily Cardew
Margaret Rutherford
Miss Laetitia Prism
Miles Malleson
Canon Chasuble
Walter Hudd
Lane
Aubrey Mather
Merriman
Director Anthony Asquith
Writer Oscar Wilde
Composer Benjamin Frankel
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 1952
World premiere 2 June 1952
Release date
1 March 1954 Austria 12
15 January 1954 Germany
2 June 1952 Great Britain
22 December 1952 USA
16 November 1964 USSR
Production Javelin Films, British Film-Makers
Also known as
The Importance of Being Earnest, Ernst sein ist alles, Bunbury, De ernst van Ernst, Il importe d'être Constant, A Importância de se Chamar Ernesto, A Importância de ser Ernesto, A Importância de ser Honesto, Bądźmy poważni na serio, Brat marnotrawny, Die Bedeutung ernst zu sein, En ryslig fästman, Glückliche Stunden, Hvem er Ernst?, Köznapi komédia, L'importanza di chiamarsi Ernesto, La importancia de llamarse Ernesto, Millainen sulhanen, O sovaros kyrios Ernestos, Oscar Wilde's The Importance of Being Earnest, Как важно быть серьезным, Колко е важно да бъдеш сериозен, 真面目が肝心

Film rating

7.4
Rate 10 votes
7.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 12 November 2020

Quotes

Lady Bracknell Are your parents living?
Jack Worthing I have lost both my parents.
Lady Bracknell To lose one parent, Mr. Worthing, may be regarded as a misfortune; to lose both looks like carelessness.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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