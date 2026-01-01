Stanley Banks
[Telephone rings at night]
Hello. Buckley, do you know what time it is? It's a quarter to three.
Buckley Dunstan
I'm sorry, I didn't realize. Is Kay there?
Stanley Banks
[Sarcastically]
But of course she, where would she be?
[Whispers]
Stanley Banks
Hello, I'll take this downstairs, hang on
[Puts down the receiver & quietly tiptoes downstairs to hall, then picks up the extension phone]
Stanley Banks
What do you mean, is she here?
Buckley Dunstan
Well, I thought if she were there I could come and pick her up if she were there.
Stanley Banks
When did she leave? What time did she leave?
Buckley Dunstan
I don't know, I've been out for a few hours, I just got back a little while ago.
Stanley Banks
What was it, a fight?
[Long pause]
Stanley Banks
DID you have a FIGHT?
Buckley Dunstan
We had an argument, yes. Look if anything happens to her, I'll kill myself.
Stanley Banks
Don't worry, I'll do it for you. Did she take anything, a bag or anything?
Buckley Dunstan
She took her hatbox, umbrella and toilet case and a toothbrush.
Stanley Banks
Don't worry about it, then, if she took her toothbrush, she's not headed for the river.