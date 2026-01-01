Stanley Banks [Telephone rings at night] Hello. Buckley, do you know what time it is? It's a quarter to three.

Buckley Dunstan I'm sorry, I didn't realize. Is Kay there?

Stanley Banks [Sarcastically] But of course she, where would she be?

[Whispers]

Stanley Banks Hello, I'll take this downstairs, hang on

[Puts down the receiver & quietly tiptoes downstairs to hall, then picks up the extension phone]

Stanley Banks What do you mean, is she here?

Buckley Dunstan Well, I thought if she were there I could come and pick her up if she were there.

Stanley Banks When did she leave? What time did she leave?

Buckley Dunstan I don't know, I've been out for a few hours, I just got back a little while ago.

Stanley Banks What was it, a fight?

[Long pause]

Stanley Banks DID you have a FIGHT?

Buckley Dunstan We had an argument, yes. Look if anything happens to her, I'll kill myself.

Stanley Banks Don't worry, I'll do it for you. Did she take anything, a bag or anything?

Buckley Dunstan She took her hatbox, umbrella and toilet case and a toothbrush.