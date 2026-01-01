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Poster of Father's Little Dividend
6.6
Kinoafisha Films Father's Little Dividend
6.6

Father's Little Dividend

, 1951
Father's Little Dividend
USA / Romantic, Comedy, Drama / 18+
Poster of Father's Little Dividend
6.6

Synopsis

In this sequel to "Father of the Bride", newly married Kay Dunstan announces that she and her husband are going to have a baby, leaving her father having to come to grips with the fact that he will soon be a granddad.

Cast

Spencer Tracy
Spencer Tracy
Stanley Banks
Joan Bennett
Ellie Banks
Elizabeth Taylor
Elizabeth Taylor
Kay Dunstan
Don Taylor
Buckley Dunstan
Billie Burke
Doris Dunstan
Moroni Olsen
Herbert Dunstan
Richard Rober
Police Sergeant
Marietta Canty
Delilah
Russ Tamblyn
Russ Tamblyn
Tommy Banks
Tom Irish
Ben Banks
Director Vincente Minnelli
Writer Albert Hackett, Frances Goodrich, Edward Streeter
Composer Albert Sendrey
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 22 minutes
Production year 1951
World premiere 5 April 1951
Release date
1 October 1952 Austria 12
1 June 1951 France
1 January 1959 Germany
20 March 1953 Japan G
5 April 1951 Mexico B
29 October 1951 Sweden
27 April 1951 USA
Budget $941,000
Production Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM)
Also known as
Father's Little Dividend, El padre es abuelo, Allons donc, papa!, Ein Geschenk des Himmels, A papa, A papa kedvence, El padre ya es abuelo, Fars lille utbytte, Fars store gevinst, Isän pikku osinko, Kłopotliwy wnuczek, Komaan, papa!, Laugh Track: Father's Little Dividend, Micul dividend al tatei, Morfar opp i dagen, O Netinho do Papai, O Pai é Avô, O petheros tis nyfis, Papà diventa nonno, Temel Taşı, Vader plukt de vruchten, Vater wird es richten, Ο πεθερός τής νύφης, Маленькая прибыль отца, Маленький прибуток батька, 可愛い配当, 父亲的微薄红利, 玉女弄璋

Film rating

6.6
Rate 10 votes
6.5 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 

Quotes

Stanley Banks [Telephone rings at night] Hello. Buckley, do you know what time it is? It's a quarter to three.
Buckley Dunstan I'm sorry, I didn't realize. Is Kay there?
Stanley Banks [Sarcastically] But of course she, where would she be?
[Whispers]
Stanley Banks Hello, I'll take this downstairs, hang on
[Puts down the receiver & quietly tiptoes downstairs to hall, then picks up the extension phone]
Stanley Banks What do you mean, is she here?
Buckley Dunstan Well, I thought if she were there I could come and pick her up if she were there.
Stanley Banks When did she leave? What time did she leave?
Buckley Dunstan I don't know, I've been out for a few hours, I just got back a little while ago.
Stanley Banks What was it, a fight?
[Long pause]
Stanley Banks DID you have a FIGHT?
Buckley Dunstan We had an argument, yes. Look if anything happens to her, I'll kill myself.
Stanley Banks Don't worry, I'll do it for you. Did she take anything, a bag or anything?
Buckley Dunstan She took her hatbox, umbrella and toilet case and a toothbrush.
Stanley Banks Don't worry about it, then, if she took her toothbrush, she's not headed for the river.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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