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Poster of Me and Orson Welles
7.0
Me and Orson Welles - trailer
Kinoafisha Films Me and Orson Welles
7.0

Me and Orson Welles

, 2008
Me and Orson Welles
Great Britain / Drama / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Me and Orson Welles
7.0
Me and Orson Welles - trailer
Me and Orson Welles  trailer

Cast

Ben Chaplin
Ben Chaplin
Claire Danes
Claire Danes
Zac Efron
Zac Efron
Eddie Marsan
Eddie Marsan
Kelly Reilly
Kelly Reilly
Christian McKay
Christian McKay
Director Richard Linklater
Writer Robert Kaplow, Holly Gent, Vincent Palmo Jr.
Composer Michael J. McEvoy
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 47 minutes
Production year 2008
Online premiere 4 December 2009
World premiere 5 September 2008
Release date
5 September 2008 Russia 12+
11 December 2009 Canada
5 September 2008 Denmark 15
26 August 2010 Germany
5 September 2008 Kazakhstan
25 November 2009 USA
5 September 2008 Ukraine
MPAA PG-13
Budget $25,000,000
Worldwide Gross $2,336,172
Production CinemaNX, Isle of Man Film, Framestore
Also known as
Me and Orson Welles, Me & Orson Welles, Me & Orson, Aš ir Orsonas Velsas, Ben ve Orson Welles, Ego ki o Orson Welles, Én és Orson Welles, Eu e Orson Welles, Eu si Orson Welles, Ich & Orson Welles, Ja a Orson Welles, Ja i Orson Vels, Ja i Orson Welles, Man va Orson Welles, Mina ja Orson Welles, Minä ja Orson Welles, Moi et Orson Welles, Orson Welles & moi, Εγώ κι ο Όρσον Γουέλς, Στον έρωτα όλα επιτρέπονται, Аз и Орсън Уелс, Я и Орсон Уэллс, Я та Орсон Веллс, 僕と彼女とオーソン・ウェルズ, 我和奥逊·威尔斯, 星夢傳奇：奧森威爾斯與我

Film rating

7.0
Rate 17 votes
6.7 IMDb

Film Trailers

All trailers
Me and Orson Welles - trailer
Me and Orson Welles Trailer
Me and Orson Welles - trailer 2
Me and Orson Welles Trailer 2
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel

Quotes

Orson Welles You really are a god created actor Richard. Those weren't just words you see. I recognize 'The Look'.
Richard Samuels The Look?
Orson Welles The bone deep understanding that your life is so utterly without meaning that simply to survive you have to reinvent yourself. Because if people can't find you, they can't dislike you. You see if I can be Brutus for 90 minutes tonight; I mean really be him, from the inside out; then for 90 minutes I get this miraculous reprieve from being myself. That's what you see in every great actor's eyes.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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