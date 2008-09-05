Quotes
Orson Welles You really are a god created actor Richard. Those weren't just words you see. I recognize 'The Look'.
Richard Samuels The Look?
Orson Welles The bone deep understanding that your life is so utterly without meaning that simply to survive you have to reinvent yourself. Because if people can't find you, they can't dislike you. You see if I can be Brutus for 90 minutes tonight; I mean really be him, from the inside out; then for 90 minutes I get this miraculous reprieve from being myself. That's what you see in every great actor's eyes.