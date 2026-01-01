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About
Filmography
Nina Siemaszko
Nina Siemaszko
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nina Siemaszko
Nina Siemaszko
Nina Siemaszko
Date of Birth
14 July 1970
Age
56 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
7.8
Tales from the Crypt
(1989)
6.9
Suicide Kings
(1997)
6.9
Tucker: The Man and His Dream
(1988)
Filmography
6.3
The Bling Ring
The Bling Ring
Drama, Comedy, Crime
2013, USA / Great Britain / France / Germany / Japan
Watch trailer
4.8
The Haunting of Molly Hartley
The Haunting of Molly Hartley
Drama, Thriller
2008, USA
Watch trailer
5.4
A Carol Christmas
A Carol Christmas
Comedy, Fantasy
2003, USA
6.9
Suicide Kings
Suicide Kings
Comedy, Detective, Thriller, Crime, Drama
1997, USA
5.9
Floundering
Floundering
Comedy
1994, USA
7.8
Tales from the Crypt
Comedy, Fantasy, Horror
1989, USA
6.9
Tucker: The Man and His Dream
Tucker: The Man and His Drea
Biography, Drama
1988, USA
Show more
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