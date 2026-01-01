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Nina Siemaszko Nina Siemaszko
Kinoafisha Persons Nina Siemaszko

Nina Siemaszko

Nina Siemaszko

Date of Birth
14 July 1970
Age
56 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor, Thriller hero

Popular Films

Tales from the Crypt 7.8
Tales from the Crypt (1989)
Suicide Kings 6.9
Suicide Kings (1997)
Tucker: The Man and His Dream 6.9
Tucker: The Man and His Dream (1988)

Filmography

The Bling Ring 6.3
The Bling Ring The Bling Ring
Drama, Comedy, Crime 2013, USA / Great Britain / France / Germany / Japan
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The Haunting of Molly Hartley 4.8
The Haunting of Molly Hartley The Haunting of Molly Hartley
Drama, Thriller 2008, USA
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A Carol Christmas 5.4
A Carol Christmas A Carol Christmas
Comedy, Fantasy 2003, USA
Suicide Kings 6.9
Suicide Kings Suicide Kings
Comedy, Detective, Thriller, Crime, Drama 1997, USA
Floundering 5.9
Floundering Floundering
Comedy 1994, USA
Tales from the Crypt 7.8
Tales from the Crypt
Comedy, Fantasy, Horror 1989, USA
Tucker: The Man and His Dream 6.9
Tucker: The Man and His Dream Tucker: The Man and His Drea
Biography, Drama 1988, USA
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