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About
Filmography
Lloyd Avery II
Lloyd Avery II
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lloyd Avery II
Lloyd Avery II
Lloyd Avery II
Date of Birth
21 June 1969
Age
36 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Date of death
4 September 2005
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
7.8
Boyz n the Hood
(1991)
6.5
Poetic Justice
(1993)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Romantic
Year
All
1993
1991
All
2
Films
2
Actor
2
6.5
Poetic Justice
Poetic Justice
Romantic, Drama
1993, USA
7.8
Boyz n the Hood
Boyz N the Hood
Drama
1991, USA
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