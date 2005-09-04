Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Lloyd Avery II Lloyd Avery II
Kinoafisha Persons Lloyd Avery II

Lloyd Avery II

Lloyd Avery II

Date of Birth
21 June 1969
Age
36 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Date of death
4 September 2005
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

Boyz n the Hood 7.8
Boyz n the Hood (1991)
Poetic Justice 6.5
Poetic Justice (1993)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Poetic Justice 6.5
Poetic Justice Poetic Justice
Romantic, Drama 1993, USA
Boyz n the Hood 7.8
Boyz n the Hood Boyz N the Hood
Drama 1991, USA
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more