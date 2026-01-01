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Poster of Cry of the Cormoran
5.6
Kinoafisha Films Cry of the Cormoran
5.6

Cry of the Cormoran

, 1970
Le cri du cormoran, le soir au-dessus des jonques
France / Comedy / 18+
Poster of Cry of the Cormoran
5.6

Cast

Bernard Blier
Monsieur K.
Michel Serrault
Alfred Mullanet dit Freddy
Paul Meurisse
Kruger
Marion Game
Mirabelle
Maurice Biraud
Le chauffeur de taxi
Romain Bouteille
Loulou - le brigadier-chef
Stéphane Bouy
Georges
Robert Dalban
Gustave - le caravanier
Gérard Depardieu
Gérard Depardieu
Henri
Nancy Holloway
Mélanie
Director Michel Audiard
Writer Jean-Marie Poire, Evan Hunter, Michel Audiard
Composer Eddie Vartan
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 1 hour 25 minutes
Production year 1970
World premiere 10 February 1971
Release date
10 February 1971 France
Production Gaumont International
Also known as
Le cri du cormoran, le soir au-dessus des jonques, Cry of the Cormoran, Esténként a kormoránok rikoltoznak a dzsunkák fölött, Le paumé, O Grito de Alcatraz, à Noite Sobre os Juncos, Вечерний крик баклана над джонками

Film rating

5.6
Rate 12 votes
5.6 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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