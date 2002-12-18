Film details
Country
France
Runtime
1 hour 25 minutes
Production year
2002
Online premiere
18 March 2005
World premiere
18 December 2002
Release date
|1 January 2004
|Russia
|
|0+
|1 January 2004
|Belarus
|
|
|3 June 2004
|Czechia
|
|12+
|18 December 2002
|France
|
|
|1 January 2004
|Kazakhstan
|
|
|15 January 2009
|South Korea
|
|ALL
|1 January 2004
|Ukraine
|
|
MPAA
PG
Worldwide Gross
$6,738,135
Production
Alicéléo, Canal+, Cofimage 13
Also known as
Le papillon, The Butterfly, La mariposa, A pillangó, Der Schmetterling, I petalouda, Il miracolo della farfalla, Motylek, Perhonen, Sommerfuglen, Бабочка, Метелик, パピヨンの贈りもの, 蝴蝶