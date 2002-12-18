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Poster of The Butterfly
6.3
Kinoafisha Films The Butterfly
6.3

The Butterfly

, 2002
Le Papillon
France / Drama, Comedy / 18+
Poster of The Butterfly
6.3

Cast

Michel Serrault
Julien
Claire Bouanich
Elsa
Nade Dieu
Isabelle
Françoise Michaud
Cafe Waitress
Hélène Hily
Marguerite, the Concierge
Pierre Poirot
Jacky Nercessian
Jacques Bouanich
Sébastien's Father
Catherine Cyler
Jerry Lucas
Sébastien
Idwig Stéphane
Aurélie Meriel
Amie d'Isabelle
Director Philippe Muyl
Writer Philippe Muyl
Composer Nicolas Errèra
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 1 hour 25 minutes
Production year 2002
Online premiere 18 March 2005
World premiere 18 December 2002
Release date
1 January 2004 Russia 0+
1 January 2004 Belarus
3 June 2004 Czechia 12+
18 December 2002 France
1 January 2004 Kazakhstan
15 January 2009 South Korea ALL
1 January 2004 Ukraine
MPAA PG
Worldwide Gross $6,738,135
Production Alicéléo, Canal+, Cofimage 13
Also known as
Le papillon, The Butterfly, La mariposa, A pillangó, Der Schmetterling, I petalouda, Il miracolo della farfalla, Motylek, Perhonen, Sommerfuglen, Бабочка, Метелик, パピヨンの贈りもの, 蝴蝶

Film rating

6.3
Rate 12 votes
7.1 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 12 November 2020
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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