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Michel Audiard Michel Audiard
Kinoafisha Persons Michel Audiard

Michel Audiard

Michel Audiard

Date of Birth
15 May 1920
Age
65 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Date of death
28 July 1985
Occupation
Writer, Director, Actor

Popular Films

Monsieur Gangster 7.8
Monsieur Gangster (1963)
Garde à Vue 7.6
Garde à Vue (1981)
The Professional 7.5
The Professional (1981)

Filmography

Under Suspicion 7.1
Under Suspicion Under Suspicion
Thriller, Drama 2000, France / USA
Garde à Vue 7.6
Garde à Vue Garde à vue
Drama 1981, France
The Professional 7.5
The Professional Le professionnel
Thriller, Action 1981, France
Jupiter's Thigh 6.5
Jupiter's Thigh On a volé la cuisse de Jupiter
Comedy 1980, France
Le Guignolo 6
Le Guignolo Le guignolo
Action, Comedy 1980, France / Italy
Les Égouts du paradis 6.1
Les Égouts du paradis Égouts du paradis, Les
Crime 1979, France
Flic ou voyou 7.1
Flic ou voyou Flic ou voyou
Action, Comedy, Drama, Crime 1979, France
Dear Inspector 6.8
Dear Inspector Tendre poulet
Action, Thriller, Comedy 1978, France
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