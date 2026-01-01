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About
Michel Audiard
Michel Audiard
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michel Audiard
Michel Audiard
Michel Audiard
Date of Birth
15 May 1920
Age
65 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Date of death
28 July 1985
Occupation
Writer, Director, Actor
Popular Films
7.8
Monsieur Gangster
(1963)
7.6
Garde à Vue
(1981)
7.5
The Professional
(1981)
Filmography
7.1
Under Suspicion
Under Suspicion
Thriller, Drama
2000, France / USA
7.6
Garde à Vue
Garde à vue
Drama
1981, France
7.5
The Professional
Le professionnel
Thriller, Action
1981, France
6.5
Jupiter's Thigh
On a volé la cuisse de Jupiter
Comedy
1980, France
6
Le Guignolo
Le guignolo
Action, Comedy
1980, France / Italy
6.1
Les Égouts du paradis
Égouts du paradis, Les
Crime
1979, France
7.1
Flic ou voyou
Flic ou voyou
Action, Comedy, Drama, Crime
1979, France
6.8
Dear Inspector
Tendre poulet
Action, Thriller, Comedy
1978, France
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