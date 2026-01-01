Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Natalia Tena
Natalia Tena Natalia Tena
Kinoafisha Persons Natalia Tena

Natalia Tena

Natalia Tena

Date of Birth
1 November 1984
Age
41 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Occupation
Actress, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, Romantic actress

Popular Films

The Mandalorian 8.8
The Mandalorian (2019)
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 8.1
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 (2010)
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince 7.7
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2008)

Filmography

The Platform 2 6.2
The Platform 2 El hoyo 2
Horror, Sci-Fi, Thriller 2024, Spain
Watch trailer
Borderline 4.8
Borderline Borderline
Drama, Thriller 2023, Great Britain / Denmark
Up on the Roof 6.1
Up on the Roof Up on the Roof
Comedy, Romantic 2022, Great Britain
Wolfe 6.6
Wolfe
Drama, Comedy, Crime 2021, Great Britain
Sangre 4.6
Sangre Sangre
Drama 2020, Argentina / Spain / Brazil / Germany
The Mandalorian 8.8
The Mandalorian
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi 2019, USA
Wisdom of the Crowd 6.5
Wisdom of the Crowd
Drama, Crime 2017, USA
Anchor and Hope 6.3
Anchor and Hope Anchor and Hope
Drama, Romantic 2017, Spain
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more