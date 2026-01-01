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Filmography
Natalia Tena
Natalia Tena
Kinoafisha
Persons
Natalia Tena
Natalia Tena
Natalia Tena
Date of Birth
1 November 1984
Age
41 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Occupation
Actress, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
8.8
The Mandalorian
(2019)
8.1
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1
(2010)
7.7
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince
(2008)
Filmography
6.2
The Platform 2
El hoyo 2
Horror, Sci-Fi, Thriller
2024, Spain
Watch trailer
4.8
Borderline
Borderline
Drama, Thriller
2023, Great Britain / Denmark
6.1
Up on the Roof
Up on the Roof
Comedy, Romantic
2022, Great Britain
6.6
Wolfe
Drama, Comedy, Crime
2021, Great Britain
4.6
Sangre
Sangre
Drama
2020, Argentina / Spain / Brazil / Germany
8.8
The Mandalorian
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
2019, USA
6.5
Wisdom of the Crowd
Drama, Crime
2017, USA
6.3
Anchor and Hope
Anchor and Hope
Drama, Romantic
2017, Spain
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