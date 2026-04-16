The story follows an Iranian cheetah that has been raised in New York City and has grown accustomed to an urban lifestyle. Over time, it feels a profound sense of alienation and begins to yearn for its homeland. The cheetah embarks on a journey back to Iran in search of its roots and true identity. During this adventurous journey, the cheetah faces numerous obstacles and challenges, both in nature and within itself. Ultimately, it realizes that returning to its homeland is not merely a physical journey, but also a spiritual and cultural one. The narrative highlights themes of environmental awareness, the preservation of endangered species, and the importance of cultural identity.
|16 April 2026
|Russia
|Ten Letters
|23 April 2026
|Kazakhstan
|6+
|16 April 2026
|Uzbekistan
|6+