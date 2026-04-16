Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Yooz
6.0
Yooz - Dubbed trailer
Kinoafisha Films Yooz
6.0

Yooz

, 2025
Yooz
China, Iran / Animation
Trailers
Going 16
Not going 0
Poster of Yooz
6.0
Going 16
Not going 0
Yooz - Dubbed trailer
Yooz  Dubbed trailer

Synopsis

The story follows an Iranian cheetah that has been raised in New York City and has grown accustomed to an urban lifestyle. Over time, it feels a profound sense of alienation and begins to yearn for its homeland. The cheetah embarks on a journey back to Iran in search of its roots and true identity. During this adventurous journey, the cheetah faces numerous obstacles and challenges, both in nature and within itself. Ultimately, it realizes that returning to its homeland is not merely a physical journey, but also a spiritual and cultural one. The narrative highlights themes of environmental awareness, the preservation of endangered species, and the importance of cultural identity.

Cast

Mehdi Amini
Hamed Azizi
Farzad Hasani
Farzad Hasani
Mehdi Sani Khani
Naser Mamdouh
Naser Mamdouh
Saman Mazloomi
Saman Mazloomi
Nasrolah Medghalchi
Arzu Roshannas
Rozita Yarahmadi
Director Reza Arjangi
Writer Reza Arjangi
Composer Afshin Azizi
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country China / Iran
Runtime 1 hour 19 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 16 April 2026
Release date
16 April 2026 Russia Ten Letters
23 April 2026 Kazakhstan 6+
16 April 2026 Uzbekistan 6+
Budget 267,078,797,685 IRR
Worldwide Gross $273,930
Production Soureh Documentary Center
Also known as
Yooz, Толстяк Юзи

Cartoon rating

6.0
Rate 18 votes
5.7 IMDb
Write review
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025  Best Animated Films 
Updated 29 April 2026

Film Trailers

All trailers
Yooz - Dubbed trailer
Yooz Dubbed trailer
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
2026, USA, Horror
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
2026, Russia, Family
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Her Private Hell
Her Private Hell
2026, Denmark, Drama, Horror, Thriller
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
In the Hand of Dante
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more