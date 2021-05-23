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Nina Shatskaya
Nina Shatskaya Nina Shatskaya
Kinoafisha Persons Nina Shatskaya

Nina Shatskaya

Nina Shatskaya

Date of Birth
16 March 1940
Age
81 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Date of death
23 May 2021
Actor type
Comedy actress, Dramatic actress, Fantasy heroine

Popular Films

Welcome, or No Trespassing 7.9
Welcome, or No Trespassing (1964)
Colleagues 7.3
Colleagues (1962)
Lisova pisnya. Mavka 6.8
Lisova pisnya. Mavka (1981)

Filmography

Nu i Novyy God! 5.5
Nu i Novyy God! Nu i Novyy God!
Family, Comedy 2015, Russia
Lisova pisnya. Mavka 6.8
Lisova pisnya. Mavka Lisova pisnya. Mavka
Fantasy, Drama 1981, USSR
Kontrabanda 5.6
Kontrabanda Kontrabanda
Crime, Action 1974, USSR
Sasha-Sashenka 4.9
Sasha-Sashenka Sasha-Sashenka
Comedy 1966, USSR
Welcome, or No Trespassing 7.9
Welcome, or No Trespassing Welcome, or No Trespassing
Family, Comedy 1964, USSR
Colleagues 7.3
Colleagues Kollegi
Drama 1962, USSR
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