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Moscow, RU
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Filmography
Nina Shatskaya
Nina Shatskaya
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nina Shatskaya
Nina Shatskaya
Nina Shatskaya
Date of Birth
16 March 1940
Age
81 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Date of death
23 May 2021
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Dramatic actress
,
Fantasy heroine
Popular Films
7.9
Welcome, or No Trespassing
(1964)
7.3
Colleagues
(1962)
6.8
Lisova pisnya. Mavka
(1981)
Filmography
5.5
Nu i Novyy God!
Nu i Novyy God!
Family, Comedy
2015, Russia
6.8
Lisova pisnya. Mavka
Lisova pisnya. Mavka
Fantasy, Drama
1981, USSR
5.6
Kontrabanda
Kontrabanda
Crime, Action
1974, USSR
4.9
Sasha-Sashenka
Sasha-Sashenka
Comedy
1966, USSR
7.9
Welcome, or No Trespassing
Welcome, or No Trespassing
Family, Comedy
1964, USSR
7.3
Colleagues
Kollegi
Drama
1962, USSR
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