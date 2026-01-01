Petya is almost 40 years old, he works as a chef in a restaurant and by his age he had achieved little in life. Petya has a wife and two children, but he is not respected by them. One day, he goes to his parents cottage, where he finds a box of old toys. Among them, he finds his favorite toy, Petrushka, because his name is the same as his own. Petya puts Petrushka on his arm, and a miracle happens - the toy comes to life. Now Petya has a difficult struggle with his alter ego, which will make him a real man.