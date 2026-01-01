Menu
Petya is almost 40 years old, he works as a chef in a restaurant and by his age he had achieved little in life. Petya has a wife and two children, but he is not respected by them. One day, he goes to his parents cottage, where he finds a box of old toys. Among them, he finds his favorite toy, Petrushka, because his name is the same as his own. Petya puts Petrushka on his arm, and a miracle happens - the toy comes to life. Now Petya has a difficult struggle with his alter ego, which will make him a real man.
Country Russia
Production year 2026
World premiere 2 April 2026
Release date
2 April 2026 Russia Наше кино
Production Nashe Kino
Also known as
Petrushka, Петрушка
Director
Pavel Voronin
Pavel Voronin
Cast
Stasya Miloslavskaya
Stasya Miloslavskaya
Nikita Kologrivyy
Nikita Kologrivyy
Aleksandr Metyolkin
Aleksandr Metyolkin
Viktor Loginov
Viktor Loginov
Lyudmila Artemeva
Lyudmila Artemeva
