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Poster of Guru
6.5
Guru - trailer in russian
Kinoafisha Films Guru
6.5

Guru

, 2025
Gourou
France / Thriller
Tickets Trailers
Going 7
Not going 1
Tickets
Poster of Guru
6.5
Tickets
Going 7
Not going 1
Guru - trailer in russian
Guru  trailer in russian

Synopsis

Matt, a charismatic coach, captivates crowds until he spirals into a disturbing downward spiral.

Cast

Pierre Niney
Pierre Niney
Marion Barbeau
Marion Barbeau
Anthony Bajon
Anthony Bajon
Christophe Montenez
Christophe Montenez
Jonathan Turnbull
Jonathan Turnbull
Raphaëlle Simon
Raphaëlle Simon
Director Yann Gozlan
Writer Yann Gozlan, Pierre Niney, Jean-Baptiste Delafon, Elisabeth Feytit
Composer Chloé Thévenin
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 2 hours 6 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 9 April 2026
Release date
16 April 2026 Russia World Pictures
9 April 2026 Moldova N 15
Worldwide Gross $16,598,660
Production Wy Productions, Ninety Films, StudioCanal
Also known as
Gourou, Guru, Гуру

Film rating

6.5
Rate 11 votes
6.4 IMDb
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