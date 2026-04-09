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6.5
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Guru
6.5
Guru
, 2025
Gourou
France / Thriller
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Guru
trailer in russian
trailer in russian
Synopsis
Matt, a charismatic coach, captivates crowds until he spirals into a disturbing downward spiral.
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Cast
Pierre Niney
Marion Barbeau
Anthony Bajon
Christophe Montenez
Jonathan Turnbull
Raphaëlle Simon
Director
Yann Gozlan
Writer
Yann Gozlan
,
Pierre Niney
,
Jean-Baptiste Delafon
,
Elisabeth Feytit
Composer
Chloé Thévenin
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
France
Runtime
2 hours 6 minutes
Production year
2025
World premiere
9 April 2026
Release date
16 April 2026
Russia
World Pictures
9 April 2026
Moldova
N 15
Worldwide Gross
$16,598,660
Production
Wy Productions, Ninety Films, StudioCanal
Also known as
Gourou, Guru, Гуру
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Film rating
6.5
Rate
11
votes
6.4
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