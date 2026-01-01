Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Nikolai Shpikovsky
Nikolai Shpikovsky
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nikolai Shpikovsky
Nikolai Shpikovsky
Nikolai Shpikovsky
Date of Birth
25 August 1897
Age
80 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Date of death
3 December 1977
Occupation
Writer, Director
Popular Films
7.5
Chess Fever
(1925)
7.2
Berlin
(1945)
7.0
The Self Seeker
(1929)
Filmography
7.2
Berlin
Berlin
Documentary, War, History
1945, USSR
6
Shumi, gorodok
Shumi, gorodok
Comedy, Musical
1940, USSR
7
The Self Seeker
Shkurnyk
Adventure
1929, USSR
7.5
Chess Fever
Shakhmatnaya goryachka
Short, Comedy
1925, USSR
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree