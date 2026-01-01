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Nikolai Shpikovsky Nikolai Shpikovsky
Kinoafisha Persons Nikolai Shpikovsky

Nikolai Shpikovsky

Nikolai Shpikovsky

Date of Birth
25 August 1897
Age
80 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Date of death
3 December 1977
Occupation
Writer, Director

Popular Films

Chess Fever 7.5
Chess Fever (1925)
Berlin 7.2
Berlin (1945)
7.0
The Self Seeker (1929)

Filmography

Berlin 7.2
Berlin Berlin
Documentary, War, History 1945, USSR
6
Shumi, gorodok Shumi, gorodok
Comedy, Musical 1940, USSR
7
The Self Seeker Shkurnyk
Adventure 1929, USSR
Chess Fever 7.5
Chess Fever Shakhmatnaya goryachka
Short, Comedy 1925, USSR
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