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Poster of The Best Part
5.3
Kinoafisha Films The Best Part
5.3

The Best Part

, 1955
La meilleure part
France, Italy / Drama / 18+
Poster of The Best Part
5.3

Cast

Gérard Philipe
Philippe Perrin - l'ingénieur en chef
Michèle Cordoue
Micheline - l'infirmière du chantier
Umberto Spadaro
Gino - un ouvrier piémontais
Georges Chamarat
Lemoigne, le chef d'équipe
Valeria Moriconi
Odette - la serveuse de la cantine
Olivier Hussenot
Colombin - le magasinier
Alberto Bonucci
Antoine
Jean Lefebvre
Raymond - un ouvrier
Jean-Jacques Lecot
Pasquier, un ingénieur
Michel François
Le docteur Molinier
Director Yves Allégret
Writer Yves Allégret, Jacques Sigurd, Philippe St-Gil
Composer Paul Misraki
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France / Italy
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 1955
World premiere 30 December 1955
Release date
30 December 1955 France
29 July 1957 USSR
Production Trident Film, Silver Films, Noria Film
Also known as
La meilleure part, Correntes da Violência, Corrientes opuestas, De beste jaren, Decyzja, Den store dæmning, Der Staudamm, Gli anni che non ritornano, Niebla en las cumbres, Partea cea mai buna, Sto kalytero meros, The Best Part, Лучшие годы, 男の卋界

Film rating

5.3
Rate 15 votes
5.3 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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