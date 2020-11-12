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Poster of Les liaisons dangereuses
6.9
Kinoafisha Films Les liaisons dangereuses
6.9

Les liaisons dangereuses

, 1959
Liaisons dangereuses, Les
Italy, France / Drama / 18+
Poster of Les liaisons dangereuses
6.9

Cast

Jeanne Moreau
Juliette de Merteuil
Gérard Philipe
Vicomte de Valmont
Annette Stroyberg
Marianne Tourvel
Madeleine Lambert
Mme Rosemonde
Jeanne Valérie
Cécile Volanges
Nicolas Vogel
Jerry Court
Boris Vian
Prévan
Jean-Louis Trintignant
Jean-Louis Trintignant
Danceny
Simone Renant
Gillian Hills
Une amie de Cécile
Paquita Thomas
Nicole
Director Roger Vadim
Writer Claude Brulé, Choderlos de Laclos, Roger Vadim, Roger Vailland
Composer James Campbell, Duke Jordan, Thelonious Monk
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Italy / France
Runtime 1 hour 46 minutes
Production year 1959
Online premiere 14 July 2015
World premiere 9 September 1959
Release date
9 September 1959 France
6 October 1961 Germany 18
1 May 1961 Japan R15+
Production Les Films Marceau-Cocinor
Also known as
Les liaisons dangereuses, Las relaciones peligrosas, Farlige forbindelser, Nebezpecne znamosti, As Ligações Perigosas, Blinde hartstochten, Dangerous Liaisons, Dangerous Liaisons 1960, Dangerous Love Affairs, Epikindynes sheseis, Farliga förbindelser, Gefährliche Liebschaften, Legaturi periculoase 1960, Les liaisons dangereuses 1960, Les relacions perilloses, Ligações Amorosas, Niebezpieczne związki, Opasne veze, Relazioni pericolose, Tehlikeli Aşklar, Tehlikeli İlişkiler, Vaarallisia suhteita, Veszedelmes viszonyok, Επικίνδυνες σχέσεις, Опасни връзки, Опасные связи, 危険な関係（1959）, Le relazioni pericolose

Film rating

6.9
Rate 10 votes
6.8 IMDb
Updated 12 November 2020
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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