Similar films for Le miroir à deux faces
The Mirror Has Two Faces Romantic, Comedy, Drama
1996, USA
7.0
La Piscine Drama
1968, France / Italy
7.0
La Traversée de Paris Comedy
1956, France / Italy
7.0
High Noon Western, Drama
1952, USA
7.0
Il n'y a pas de fumée sans feu Drama
1973, France / Italy
7.0
Vie conjugale, La Drama, Romantic
1963, Italy / France
7.0
The Wrong Move Drama
1975, West Germany
6.0
The Shameless Old Lady Drama
1965, France
7.0
Lola Drama
1981, West Germany
7.0
The Marriage of Maria Braun Drama
1979, West Germany
7.0
Miserables, les Drama
1958, France / East Germany / Italy
7.0
The Best Part Drama
1955, France / Italy
5.0