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Poster of Le miroir à deux faces
7.0
Kinoafisha Films Le miroir à deux faces
7.0

Le miroir à deux faces

, 1958
miroir à deux faces, Le
France, Italy / Drama / 18+
Poster of Le miroir à deux faces
7.0

Synopsis

A teacher runs an ad in the newspaper to find a wife. Afraid of beautiful ladies, he weds an ugly woman. After a car accident, he meets a doctor who offers to reveal his wife's beauty.

Cast

Bourvil
Bourvil
Pierre Tardivet
Michelle Morgan
Marie-José Vauzange-Tardivet
Ivan Desny
Gérard Durieu
Julien Carette
Albert Benoît
Georges Chamarat
Georges Vauzange
Elisabeth Manet
Véronique Vauzange-Durieu
Jane Marken
Madame Vauzange
Marcel Pérès
Le bistrot
Sylvie
Mme Tardivet
Pierre Brice
Georgette Anys
Georgette Anys
Marguerite Benoît
Director André Cayatte
Writer Gérard Oury, André Cayatte, Denis Perret, Jean Meckert
Composer Louiguy
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France / Italy
Runtime 1 hour 36 minutes
Production year 1958
World premiere 15 October 1958
Release date
15 October 1958 France
9 October 1967 USSR
Production Paris Union Films, Franco London Films, Société des Etablissements L. Gaumont
Also known as
Le miroir a deux faces, The Mirror Has Two Faces, El espejo tiene dos caras, A tükör két oldala, De vrouw met twee gezichten, Der Tag und die Nacht, Der zweigesichtige Spiegel, En kvinnas ansikte, Le miroir à deux faces, Lo specchio a due facce, Lustro o dwóch twarzach, Naisen kasvot, O Espelho de Duas Faces, O Espelho tem Duas Faces, O kathreftis me tis dyo opseis, Ogledalo sa dva lica, Oglinda cu două fețe, Podwójne lustro, To ansikter i speilet, Огледало с две лица, Призрачное счастье, У зеркала два лица, 両面の鏡

Film rating

7.0
Rate 12 votes
6.6 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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