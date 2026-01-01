Soviet filmmaker Yuri Raisman once more combines political dogma with solid entertainment values in Dream of a Cossack (aka Cavalier of the Golden Star). The title character, played by future director Sergei Bondarchuk (and billed for obscure reasons as Semyon Bondarchuk), is an ex-soldier who returns home to the Kuban region, there to take up life as a farmer. Instead, he galvanizes the local citizenry into participating in a massive construction project, which will result in a new power station and canal. Thus does Raisman offer an prime example of Russian collectivism while making it seem as though it had sprung from individual initiative. Dream of a Cossack is based on a popular novel by S. Babayefsky.
Kavalier zolotoy zvezdy, Aranycsillag lovagja, Cavalerul stelei de aur, Cavalier of the Golden Star, Dream of a Cossack, Il cavaliere della stella d'oro, Kawaler Złotej Gwiazdy, Kultaisen tähden ritari, Le chevalier à l'étoile d'or, O Cavaleiro da Estrela de Oiro, Riddaren av gyllene stjärnan, Ritter des goldenen Sterns, Кавалер золотой звезды