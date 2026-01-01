Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Dream of a Cossack
6.5
Kinoafisha Films Dream of a Cossack
6.5

Dream of a Cossack

, 1951
Kavalier zolotoy zvezdy
USSR / Drama / 18+
Poster of Dream of a Cossack
6.5

Synopsis

Soviet filmmaker Yuri Raisman once more combines political dogma with solid entertainment values in Dream of a Cossack (aka Cavalier of the Golden Star). The title character, played by future director Sergei Bondarchuk (and billed for obscure reasons as Semyon Bondarchuk), is an ex-soldier who returns home to the Kuban region, there to take up life as a farmer. Instead, he galvanizes the local citizenry into participating in a massive construction project, which will result in a new power station and canal. Thus does Raisman offer an prime example of Russian collectivism while making it seem as though it had sprung from individual initiative. Dream of a Cossack is based on a popular novel by S. Babayefsky.

Cast

Sergei Bondarchuk
Sergei Bondarchuk
Sergey Tutarinov
Anatoli Chemodurov
Semyon Goncharenko
Boris Chirkov
Boris Chirkov
Pavel Kondratyev
Vladimir Ratomskiy
Stepan Ragulin
Nikolai Gritsenko
Nikolai Gritsenko
Aleksey Artomashov
Kira Kanaeva
Irina Lyubasheva
Nikolai Komissarov
Fyodor Khokhlakov
Konstantin Svetlov
Savva Ostroukhov
Ivan Pereverzev
Ivan Pereverzev
Andrey Boychenko
Pyotr Kiryutkin
Prokhor Nenashev
Director Yuli Raizman
Writer Semyon Babayevskiy, Boris Chirskov
Composer Tikhon Khrennikov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 1951
World premiere 9 July 1951
Release date
9 July 1951 Russia
Production Mosfilm
Also known as
Kavalier zolotoy zvezdy, Aranycsillag lovagja, Cavalerul stelei de aur, Cavalier of the Golden Star, Dream of a Cossack, Il cavaliere della stella d'oro, Kawaler Złotej Gwiazdy, Kultaisen tähden ritari, Le chevalier à l'étoile d'or, O Cavaleiro da Estrela de Oiro, Riddaren av gyllene stjärnan, Ritter des goldenen Sterns, Кавалер золотой звезды

Film rating

6.5
Rate 22 votes
5.5 IMDb
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  2681 In the Drama genre  1090 In films of USSR  221 In films of 1951  5
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
The Amazing Digital Circus: The Last Act
The Amazing Digital Circus: The Last Act
2026, Australia / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Detective, Sci-Fi, Horror, Drama
Robonyanya
Robonyanya
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Scary Movie 6
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
Colony
Colony
2026, South Korea, Action, Horror, Thriller
Pressure
Pressure
2026, Great Britain, Drama, War, History
The Devil Wears Prada 2
The Devil Wears Prada 2
2026, USA, Comedy, Drama
In the Grey
In the Grey
2025, Great Britain / USA, Action, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more