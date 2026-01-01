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Filmography
Ermelinda De Felice
Ermelinda De Felice
Kinoafisha
Persons
Ermelinda De Felice
Ermelinda De Felice
Ermelinda De Felice
Date of Birth
12 February 1915
Age
66 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Date of death
8 August 1981
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.7
Seven Beauties
(1975)
7.3
Donna Scimmia, La
(1963)
6.6
Serafino
(1969)
Filmography
7.7
Seven Beauties
Seven Beauties
Comedy, Drama, War
1975, Italy
6.6
Serafino
Serafino
Comedy
1969, Italy / France
6.1
The Appointment
The Appointment
Drama
1969, USA
7.3
Donna Scimmia, La
Donna Scimmia, La
Comedy, Drama
1963, France / Italy
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