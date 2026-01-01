Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Ermelinda De Felice Ermelinda De Felice
Kinoafisha Persons Ermelinda De Felice

Ermelinda De Felice

Ermelinda De Felice

Date of Birth
12 February 1915
Age
66 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Date of death
8 August 1981
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Seven Beauties 7.7
Seven Beauties (1975)
Donna Scimmia, La 7.3
Donna Scimmia, La (1963)
Serafino 6.6
Serafino (1969)

Filmography

Seven Beauties 7.7
Seven Beauties Seven Beauties
Comedy, Drama, War 1975, Italy
Serafino 6.6
Serafino Serafino
Comedy 1969, Italy / France
The Appointment 6.1
The Appointment The Appointment
Drama 1969, USA
Donna Scimmia, La 7.3
Donna Scimmia, La Donna Scimmia, La
Comedy, Drama 1963, France / Italy
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more