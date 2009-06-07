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Poster of Korotkoe zamykanie
6.7
Korotkoe zamykanie - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Korotkoe zamykanie
6.7

Korotkoe zamykanie

, 2009
Korotkoe zamykanie
Russia / Compilation, Romantic / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Korotkoe zamykanie
6.7
Korotkoe zamykanie - Trailer
Korotkoe zamykanie  Trailer

Cast

Ivan Dobronravov
Ivan Dobronravov
Shoemaker (segment: Srochnyy remont)
Yulia Peresild
Yulia Peresild
Ira (segment: Potseluy krevetki)
Karolina Gruszka
Karolina Gruszka
Her (segment: Oshchushchat)
Aleksey Filimonov
Aleksey Filimonov
His (segment: Oshchushchat)
Aleksandr Yatsenko
Aleksandr Yatsenko
Sasha (segment: Pozor)
Andrey Fomin
Andrey Fomin
Vitaliy Khaev
Vitaliy Khaev
Yuriy Chursin
Yuriy Chursin
Karim Pakachakov
Kim (segment: Kim)
Ilya Shcherbinin
Hooligan (segment: Pozor)
Yevgeniya Sviridova
Shoemaker's shop customer (segment: Srochnyy remont)
Anna Yekaterininskaya
Tatyana (segment: Kim)
Director Kirill Serebrennikov, Pyotr Buslov, Ivan Vyrypaev, Aleksey German Jr., Boris Khlebnikov
Writer Maksim Kurochkin, Boris Khlebnikov, Ivan Ugarov, Ivan Vyrypaev
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 2009
World premiere 7 June 2009
Release date
19 November 2009 Russia Наше кино 16+
19 November 2009 Belarus
19 November 2009 Kazakhstan
11 November 2009 USA
19 November 2009 Ukraine
Worldwide Gross $150,149
Production Studio Slon
Also known as
Korotkoe zamykanie, Cotti d'Amore, Crush, Krótkie spięcie, Short Circuit, Коротке замикання, Короткое замыкание

Film rating

6.7
Rate 10 votes
6.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films 

Film Trailers

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Korotkoe zamykanie - Trailer
Korotkoe zamykanie Trailer
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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