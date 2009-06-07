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6.7
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Korotkoe zamykanie
6.7
Korotkoe zamykanie
, 2009
Korotkoe zamykanie
Russia / Compilation, Romantic / 18+
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6.7
Korotkoe zamykanie
Trailer
Trailer
Cast
Ivan Dobronravov
Shoemaker (segment: Srochnyy remont)
Yulia Peresild
Ira (segment: Potseluy krevetki)
Karolina Gruszka
Her (segment: Oshchushchat)
Aleksey Filimonov
His (segment: Oshchushchat)
Aleksandr Yatsenko
Sasha (segment: Pozor)
Andrey Fomin
Vitaliy Khaev
Yuriy Chursin
Karim Pakachakov
Kim (segment: Kim)
Ilya Shcherbinin
Hooligan (segment: Pozor)
Yevgeniya Sviridova
Shoemaker's shop customer (segment: Srochnyy remont)
Anna Yekaterininskaya
Tatyana (segment: Kim)
Director
Kirill Serebrennikov
,
Pyotr Buslov
,
Ivan Vyrypaev
,
Aleksey German Jr.
,
Boris Khlebnikov
Writer
Maksim Kurochkin
,
Boris Khlebnikov
,
Ivan Ugarov
,
Ivan Vyrypaev
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 35 minutes
Production year
2009
World premiere
7 June 2009
Release date
19 November 2009
Russia
Наше кино
16+
19 November 2009
Belarus
19 November 2009
Kazakhstan
11 November 2009
USA
19 November 2009
Ukraine
Worldwide Gross
$150,149
Production
Studio Slon
Also known as
Korotkoe zamykanie, Cotti d'Amore, Crush, Krótkie spięcie, Short Circuit, Коротке замикання, Короткое замыкание
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Film rating
6.7
Rate
10
votes
6.4
IMDb
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Best Russian Films
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Korotkoe zamykanie
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