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Площадки
5.1
Kinoafisha
Films
Posle Leta
5.1
Posle Leta
, 2018
Posle Leta
Russia / Documentary / 18+
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Cast & Crew
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Similar
5.1
Cast
Alexander Kuznetsov
Skeptic
Artemiy Troitskiy
Self
Seva Novgorodtsev
Nikolay Mihaylov
Natalya Naumenko
Self
Igor Petrovsky
Andrei Tropillo
Director
Kirill Serebrennikov
Writer
Kirill Serebrennikov
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
48 minutes
Production year
2018
Production
Hype Film
Also known as
Posle Leta, После Лета
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Film rating
5.1
Rate
10
votes
5.5
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films
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