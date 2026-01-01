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Moscow, RU
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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
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About
Filmography
Neri Marcorè
Neri Marcorè
Kinoafisha
Persons
Neri Marcorè
Neri Marcorè
Neri Marcorè
Date of Birth
31 July 1966
Age
60 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Dramatic actor
,
Voice actor
Popular Films
6.6
Nowhere
(2023)
6.1
Cambio tutto
(2020)
Tickets
6.0
Latin Lover
(2015)
Filmography
6.6
Nowhere
Invelle
Animation
2023, France / Italy / Switzerland
5.8
Atlas
Atlas
Drama
2021, Switzerland / Belgium / Italy
6.1
Cambio tutto
Cambio tutto
Comedy
2020, Italy
Watch trailer
Tickets
5.7
One of the Family
Uno di famiglia / One of the Family
Comedy, Crime
2018, Italy
5.5
Tout là-haut
Tout là-haut
Adventure, Sport
2017, France
Watch trailer
5.4
A Holy Venetian Family
Leoni
Comedy
2015, Italy
Watch trailer
6
Latin Lover
Latin Lover
Comedy, Drama
2015, Italy
5.9
The Friends at the Margherita Cafe
Gli amici del Bar Margherita / The Friends at the Margherita Cafe
Comedy
2009, Italy
Show more
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