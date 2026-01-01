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Neri Marcorè
Neri Marcorè Neri Marcorè
Kinoafisha Persons Neri Marcorè

Neri Marcorè

Neri Marcorè

Date of Birth
31 July 1966
Age
60 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor, Voice actor

Popular Films

Nowhere 6.6
Nowhere (2023)
Cambio tutto 6.1
Cambio tutto (2020)
Latin Lover 6.0
Latin Lover (2015)

Filmography

Nowhere 6.6
Nowhere Invelle
Animation 2023, France / Italy / Switzerland
Atlas 5.8
Atlas Atlas
Drama 2021, Switzerland / Belgium / Italy
Cambio tutto 6.1
Cambio tutto Cambio tutto
Comedy 2020, Italy
Watch trailer
Tickets
One of the Family 5.7
One of the Family Uno di famiglia / One of the Family
Comedy, Crime 2018, Italy
Tout là-haut 5.5
Tout là-haut Tout là-haut
Adventure, Sport 2017, France
Watch trailer
A Holy Venetian Family 5.4
A Holy Venetian Family Leoni
Comedy 2015, Italy
Watch trailer
Latin Lover 6
Latin Lover Latin Lover
Comedy, Drama 2015, Italy
The Friends at the Margherita Cafe 5.9
The Friends at the Margherita Cafe Gli amici del Bar Margherita / The Friends at the Margherita Cafe
Comedy 2009, Italy
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