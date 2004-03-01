The music for the film “Incruste, L'” was composed by Jérôme Germond and Clément Marchand.

The film “Incruste, L'” was directed by Alexandre Castagnetti and Corentin Julius.

The runtime of the film “Incruste, L'” is 1 hour 30 minutes.

The film “Incruste, L'” is rated 4.9/10 on Kinoafisha (10 votes) and 5.1/10 on IMDb.

The world premiere of the film “Incruste, L'” was on 1 March 2004.

Showtimes

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.