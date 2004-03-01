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Poster of Incruste, L'
4.9
Kinoafisha Films Incruste, L'
4.9

Incruste, L'

, 2004
Incruste, L'
France / Comedy / 18+
Poster of Incruste, L'
4.9

Cast

Titoff
Paul
Frédéric Diefenthal
Frédéric Diefenthal
Alexandre
Zoe Felix
Zoe Felix
Cécilia
Agnès Soral
Josiane
Féodor Atkine
Féodor Atkine
Le père d'Alexandre
Patrick Mille
Patrick Mille
Christophe
Philippe Maymat
Zoran
Aleksandr Burdo
Marco
Brigitte Bémol
Céline
Zinedine Soualem
Zinedine Soualem
Mickey
Director Alexandre Castagnetti, Corentin Julius
Writer Corentin Julius, Alexandre Castagnetti
Composer Jérôme Germond, Clément Marchand
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2004
World premiere 1 March 2004
Release date
9 December 2004 Russia Люксор
9 December 2004 Belarus
1 March 2004 France U
9 December 2004 Kazakhstan
3 March 2004 USA
9 December 2004 Ukraine
Worldwide Gross $2,624,792
Production Canal+, Fechner Audiovisuel, France 2 Cinéma
Also known as
L'incruste, A kullancs, L'Incruste, fallait pas le laisser entrer!, Квартирант

Film rating

4.9
Rate 10 votes
5.1 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 26 August 2024

Frequently asked questions about the film “Incruste, L'”

When is the premiere of the film “Incruste, L'”?

The world premiere of the film “Incruste, L'” was on 1 March 2004.

What is the rating of the film “Incruste, L'”?

The film “Incruste, L'” is rated 4.9/10 on Kinoafisha (10 votes) and 5.1/10 on IMDb.

How long is the film “Incruste, L'”?

The runtime of the film “Incruste, L'” is 1 hour 30 minutes.

Who directed the film “Incruste, L'”?

The film “Incruste, L'” was directed by Alexandre Castagnetti and Corentin Julius.

How much did the film “Incruste, L'” gross?

The film “Incruste, L'” grossed $2,624,792 worldwide.

Who composed the music for the film “Incruste, L'”?

The music for the film “Incruste, L'” was composed by Jérôme Germond and Clément Marchand.

Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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