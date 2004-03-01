Frequently asked questions about the film “Incruste, L'”
When is the premiere of the film “Incruste, L'”?
The world premiere of the film “Incruste, L'” was on 1 March 2004.
What is the rating of the film “Incruste, L'”?
The film “Incruste, L'” is rated 4.9/10 on Kinoafisha (10 votes) and 5.1/10 on IMDb.
How long is the film “Incruste, L'”?
The runtime of the film “Incruste, L'” is 1 hour 30 minutes.
Who directed the film “Incruste, L'”?
The film “Incruste, L'” was directed by Alexandre Castagnetti and Corentin Julius.
How much did the film “Incruste, L'” gross?
The film “Incruste, L'” grossed $2,624,792 worldwide.
Who composed the music for the film “Incruste, L'”?
The music for the film “Incruste, L'” was composed by Jérôme Germond and Clément Marchand.