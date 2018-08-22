Menu
18+
Comedy
Drama
Country
France
Runtime
1 hour 29 minutes
Production year
2018
World premiere
22 August 2018
Release date
4 January 2019
Canada
22 August 2018
France
U
Budget
€5,800,000
Worldwide Gross
$7,205,775
Production
Radar Films, Egérie Productions, Gaumont
Also known as
Les vieux fourneaux, Tricky Old Dogs, Fuga da Villa Arzilla, Matorci u akciji, Stará Garda, Starzy durnie, Tres viejos amigos, Tres viejos muy gruñones, Vanad võrukaelad, Velhos Jarretas, Νέοι είστε και φαίνεσθε, Старые дуралеи
Director
Christophe Duthuron
Cast
Pierre Richard
Eddy Mitchell
Roland Giraud
Alice Pol
Myriam Boyer
Cast and Crew
