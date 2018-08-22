Menu
Poster of Les vieux fourneaux
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Les vieux fourneaux

Les vieux fourneaux

Les vieux fourneaux 18+
Country France
Runtime 1 hour 29 minutes
Production year 2018
World premiere 22 August 2018
Release date
4 January 2019 Canada
22 August 2018 France U
Budget €5,800,000
Worldwide Gross $7,205,775
Production Radar Films, Egérie Productions, Gaumont
Also known as
Les vieux fourneaux, Tricky Old Dogs, Fuga da Villa Arzilla, Matorci u akciji, Stará Garda, Starzy durnie, Tres viejos amigos, Tres viejos muy gruñones, Vanad võrukaelad, Velhos Jarretas, Νέοι είστε και φαίνεσθε, Старые дуралеи
Director
Christophe Duthuron
Cast
Pierre Richard
Pierre Richard
Eddy Mitchell
Eddy Mitchell
Roland Giraud
Alice Pol
Alice Pol
Myriam Boyer
Myriam Boyer
Cast and Crew
Film rating

6.1
Rate 11 votes
6.1 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Stills
