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Poster of Not Forgotten
4.8
Not Forgotten - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Not Forgotten
4.8

Not Forgotten

, 2008
Not Forgotten
USA / Thriller / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Not Forgotten
4.8
Not Forgotten - Trailer
Not Forgotten  Trailer

Cast

Simon Baker
Simon Baker
Jack Bishop
Paz Vega
Paz Vega
Amaya
Chloë Grace Moretz
Chloë Grace Moretz
Toby Bishop
Claire Forlani
Claire Forlani
Katie
Michael DeLorenzo
Casper Navarro
Ken Davitian
Father Salinas
Gedde Watanabe
Agent Nakamura
Mark Rolston
Agent Wilson
Melinda Page Hamilton
Melinda Page Hamilton
Deputy Mindy
Benito Martinez
Benito Martinez
Detective Sanchez
Director Dror Soref
Writer Tomás Romero, Dror Soref
Composer Mark Isham, Cindy O'Connor
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 2008
World premiere 17 January 2009
Release date
17 January 2009 Russia Люксор 16+
17 January 2009 Kazakhstan
11 September 2009 USA
17 January 2009 Ukraine
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $230,366
Production Skyline Pictures (II), Blue Rider Pictures, Zuckerman Entertainment
Also known as
Not Forgotten, Czas odkupienia, Los que nunca olvidan, Nem feledve, Not Forgotten - Du sollst nicht vergessen, Not Forgotten - Le verità nascoste, Regresso do Além, Sır Perdesi, Unesená, Unvergessen, Άγιος θάνατος, Зникнення, Исчезновение, Незабравим, リピート　許されざる者

Film rating

4.8
Rate 10 votes
4.7 IMDb

Film Trailers

All trailers
Not Forgotten - Trailer
Not Forgotten Trailer
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel

Quotes

Toby Bishop In Del Rio Texas, Saturdays were all about soccer. Fresh cut oranges, screaming parents, cheesy uniforms, teamwork and winning. I used to live for those games, and then one day I just stopped caring.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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