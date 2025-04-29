Similar films for Beauties of the Night
The Grand Maneuver Comedy, Romantic
1955, France / Italy
6.6
All the Gold in the World Comedy
1961, Italy / France
6.1
The Last Billionaire Comedy
1934, France
6.2
À Nous la Liberté Comedy, Musical
1931, France
7.5
Le silence est d'or Romantic, Drama, Comedy
1947, France / USA
7.1
The Lace Wars Comedy, War, History
1965, France / Romania
5.9
The Diary of an Innocent Boy Comedy
1968, France
6.6
Life as a Couple Comedy
1958, France
6.1
Gates of Paris Drama
1957, Italy / France
7.3
Beauty and the Devil Drama, Sci-Fi
1949, France / Italy
7.4
The Lost Patrol Adventure, War
1934, USA
6.8
Ecstasy Drama, Romantic
1933, Czechoslovakia / Austria
7.1