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Poster of Beauties of the Night
5.7
Kinoafisha Films Beauties of the Night
5.7

Beauties of the Night

, 1952
Les Belles de nuit
France, Italy / Romantic, Comedy / 18+
Poster of Beauties of the Night
5.7

Cast

Gérard Philipe
Claude - un jeune compositeur rêveur
Gina Lollobrigida
Gina Lollobrigida
Leïla 1830
Martine Carol
Edmée de Villebois
Raymond Bussières
le tambour
Raymond Cordy
Le marquis
Paolo Stoppa
Magali Vendeuil
Suzanne 1789
Magali Vendeuil
Suzanne 1789
Marilyn Buferd
Madame Bonacieux
Marilyn Buferd
Madame Bonacieux
Bernard Lajarrige
Léon - le gendarme
Albert Michel
Un révolutionnaire
Director René Clair
Writer René Clair, Pierre Barillet, Jean-Pierre Grédy, Gian Luigi Rondi
Composer Georges Van Parys
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France / Italy
Runtime 1 hour 27 minutes
Production year 1952
World premiere 14 November 1952
Release date
15 July 1955 Czechoslovakia
14 November 1952 France
Production Franco London Films, Rizzoli Film
Also known as
Les belles de nuit, Beldades nocturnas, Die Schönen der Nacht, Nattens skönheter, Night Beauties, As Belas da Noite, Az éjszaka szépei, Beauties of the Night, De nachtelijke schonen, Dones somniades, Esta Noite é Minha, Frumoasele nopții, Krásky noci, Las bellas de noche, Le belle della notte, Lepotice noci, Ljepotice noći, Mujeres soñadas, Nattens skjønnheter, Nattens skønheder, O Vagabundo dos Sonhos, Oi omorfes tis nyktas, Piękności nocy, Yön kaunottaret, Красавиците на нощта, Ночные красавицы, 夜ごとの美女, Gecənin Gözəllikləri

Film rating

5.7
Rate 15 votes
6.8 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 29 April 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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