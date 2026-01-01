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Poster of Gates of Paris
7.3
Kinoafisha Films Gates of Paris
7.3

Gates of Paris

, 1957
Porte des Lilas
Italy, France / Drama / 18+
Poster of Gates of Paris
7.3

Cast

Georges Brassens
Dany Carrel
Henri Vidal
Pierre Brasseur
Raymond Bussières
Gabrielle Fontan
Director René Clair
Writer Jean Aurel, René Clair, René Fallet
Composer Georges Brassens
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Italy / France
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 1957
World premiere 27 September 1957
Release date
27 September 1957 France
5 October 1959 USSR
Production Filmsonor, Cinétel, S.E.C.A.
Also known as
Porte des Lilas, Gate of Lilacs, Ulica snova, A Porta dos Lilases, Alyvų vartai, Brama bzów, Die Mausefalle, Drömmarnas gränd, Haaveiden kuja, I en udkant af Paris, I en utkant av Paris, La porta de les liles, Lale sokağı, Oi mages ton Parision, Orgonás negyed, Por Ternura Também Se Mata, Porte de Lilas, Puerta de las lilas, Puerta de lilas, Quartiere dei lillà, The Gates of Paris, На окраине Парижа, リラの門

Film rating

7.3
Rate 12 votes
7.1 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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