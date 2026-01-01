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About
Filmography
Nikita Mikhaylovsky
Nikita Mikhaylovsky
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nikita Mikhaylovsky
Nikita Mikhaylovsky
Nikita Mikhaylovsky
Date of Birth
8 April 1964
Age
27 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Date of death
21 April 1991
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
7.7
Love and Lies
(1980)
7.2
A Declaration of Love
(1977)
6.4
An Umbrella for Lovers
(1986)
Filmography
6.1
Miss millionersha
Miss millionersha
Comedy, Drama
1988, USSR
5.5
Accelerate
Akseleratka
Comedy, Crime
1987, USSR
6.4
An Umbrella for Lovers
Zontik dlya novobrachnykh
Romantic, Drama
1986, USSR
7.7
Love and Lies
Vam i ne snilos...
Drama
1980, USSR
Watch trailer
7.2
A Declaration of Love
Obyasneniye v lyubvi
Romantic
1977, USSR
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