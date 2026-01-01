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Nikita Mikhaylovsky
Nikita Mikhaylovsky Nikita Mikhaylovsky
Kinoafisha Persons Nikita Mikhaylovsky

Nikita Mikhaylovsky

Nikita Mikhaylovsky

Date of Birth
8 April 1964
Age
27 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Date of death
21 April 1991
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

Love and Lies 7.7
Love and Lies (1980)
A Declaration of Love 7.2
A Declaration of Love (1977)
An Umbrella for Lovers 6.4
An Umbrella for Lovers (1986)

Filmography

Miss millionersha 6.1
Miss millionersha Miss millionersha
Comedy, Drama 1988, USSR
Accelerate 5.5
Accelerate Akseleratka
Comedy, Crime 1987, USSR
An Umbrella for Lovers 6.4
An Umbrella for Lovers Zontik dlya novobrachnykh
Romantic, Drama 1986, USSR
Love and Lies 7.7
Love and Lies Vam i ne snilos...
Drama 1980, USSR
Watch trailer
A Declaration of Love 7.2
A Declaration of Love Obyasneniye v lyubvi
Romantic 1977, USSR
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