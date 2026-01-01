Similar films for No Return
Station for Two Romantic
1982, USSR
8.0
School Waltz Romantic
1977, USSR
7.0
Late meeting Romantic
1978, USSR
7.0
Mars Romantic
2004, Russia
6.0
Moscow Does Not Believe in Tears Romantic, Comedy
1979, USSR
8.0
An Umbrella for Lovers Romantic, Drama
1986, USSR
6.0
The Cranes Are Flying Romantic, War, Drama
1957, USSR
7.0
We'll Live Till Monday Drama, Romantic
1968, USSR
7.0
A Simple Story Drama, Romantic
1960, USSR
7.0
The Lady with the Dog Drama, Romantic
1960, USSR
6.0
The Captivating Star of Happiness Drama, Biography, Romantic
1975, USSR
7.0
One Hundred Days After Childhood Family, Romantic, Drama
1975, USSR
7.0