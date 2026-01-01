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Poster of No Return
5.5
Kinoafisha Films No Return
5.5

No Return

, 1973
Vozvrata net
USSR / Romantic / 18+
Poster of No Return
5.5

Cast

Nonna Mordyukova
Nonna Mordyukova
Antonina Kashirina
Vladislav Dvorzhetsky
Vladislav Dvorzhetsky
Nikolay Yakovlevich Nikitin
Olga Prokhorova
Irina Alekseyevna
Tatyana Samoylova
Tatyana Samoylova
Nastyura Shevtsova
Boris Kudryavtsev
Pavel Ivanovich Neverov
Aleksey Batalov
Aleksey Batalov
Aleksey Vladimirovich Yegorov
Nina Menshikova
Nina Menshikova
Antonina Ivanovna Korotkova
Vilnis Beķeris
Nemetskiy efreytor
Nikolay Yeryomenko
Nikolay Yeryomenko
Grigoriy
Valentina Belyayeva
Uchitelnitsa
Director Aleksei Saltykov
Writer Anatoli Kalinin, Aleksei Saltykov
Composer Andrey Eshpay
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 38 minutes
Production year 1973
World premiere 8 April 1974
Release date
3 July 1975 Hungary
8 April 1974 USSR
Production Mosfilm
Also known as
Vozvrata net, Es gibt kein Zurück, Nincs visszatérés, No Return, Возврата нет, Point of No Return

Film rating

5.5
Rate 11 votes
6 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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