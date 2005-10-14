Menu
Poster of The Tiger and the Snow
Poster of The Tiger and the Snow
Рейтинги
6.4 IMDb Rating: 7
2 posters
Kinoafisha Films The Tiger and the Snow

The Tiger and the Snow

Tigre e la neve, La 18+
Country France
Runtime 1 hour 54 minutes
Production year 2005
World premiere 14 October 2005
Release date
2 March 2006 Russia Парадиз
2 March 2006 Belarus
25 May 2007 Brazil
14 December 2005 France
23 February 2006 Greece
14 October 2005 Italy
2 March 2006 Kazakhstan
24 March 2006 Norway
30 March 2006 Portugal
13 September 2007 South Korea 12
14 October 2005 USA
2 March 2006 Ukraine
Budget $35,000,000
Worldwide Gross $25,460,023
Production Melampo Cinematografica
Also known as
La tigre e la neve, The Tiger and the Snow, El tigre y la nieve, O Tigre e a Neve, Der Tiger und der Schnee, Le tigre et la neige, El tigre i la neu, Kar ve kaplan, Locura de amor, O tigris kai to hioni, Tigar i sneg, Tigar i snijeg, Tiger in sneg, Tigeren og sneen, Tigeren og snøen, Tīģeris un sniegs, Tigern och snön, Tigras ir sniegas, Tigris a hóban, Tiikeri ja lumi, Tygrys i śnieg, Ο τίγρης και το χιόνι, Тигр и снег, Тигърът и снегът, 愛妳如詩美麗
Director
Roberto Benigni
Roberto Benigni
Cast
Roberto Benigni
Roberto Benigni
Jean Reno
Jean Reno
Nicoletta Braschi
Tom Waits
Tom Waits
Emilia Fox
Emilia Fox
Cast and Crew
Film rating

6.4
Rate 10 votes
7 IMDb
Film Reviews

Qween 2 April 2015, 12:51
Ну, посмотрели? Кто пояснит мне один момент?
Quotes
Attilio de Giovanni If she dies, they can close this whole show of a world... they can cart it off, unscrew the stars, roll up the sky and put it on a truck, they can turn off this sunlight I love so much. Do you know why I love it so much? Because I love her when the sun shines on her. They can take everything away, these carpets, columns, houses, sand, wind, frogs, ripe watermelons, hail, seven in the evening, May, June, July, basil, bees, the sea, courgettes...
