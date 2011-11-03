ProductionEvent Film Distribution, Pistoleros, Brightlight Pictures
Also known as
In the Name of the King: Two Worlds, Em Nome do Rei 2: Entre Dois Mundos, A király nevében 2: Két világ, Di lao wei gong 2, En el nombre del rey 2, In the Name of the King 2, In the Name of the King II: Two Worlds, In the Name of the King: Kaksi maailmaa, King Rising 2: les deux mondes, Kuninga nimel 2, Schwerter des Königs - Zwei Welten, Sứ Mệnh Ngự Lâm Quân 2: Hai Thế Giới, U ime kralja 2: Dva sveta, Ve jménu krále 2, W imie krola II: Dwa swiaty, W imię króla II: Dwa światy, Στο όνομα του βασιλιά 2, В името на краля 2, В ім'я короля 2, Во имя короля 2, デス・リベンジ2, 末日危城2：兩個世界
Film rating
3.2
Rate10 votes
3.1IMDb
Quotes
Granger[Speaking to The King]You were never king. History's full of losers like you.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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