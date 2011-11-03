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Poster of In the Name of the King 2: Two Worlds
3.2
Kinoafisha Films In the Name of the King 2: Two Worlds
3.2

In the Name of the King 2: Two Worlds

, 2011
In the Name of the King 2: Two Worlds
Canada / Fantasy, Action, Adventure / 18+
Poster of In the Name of the King 2: Two Worlds
3.2

Cast

Dolph Lundgren
Dolph Lundgren
Lochlyn Munro
Lochlyn Munro
Michael Adamthwaite
Michael Adamthwaite
Aleks Paunovic
Aleks Paunovic
Michael Teigen
Reese Alexander
Director Uwe Boll
Writer Michael Nachoff
Composer Jessica de Rooij
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Canada
Runtime 1 hour 33 minutes
Production year 2011
Online premiere 8 March 2012
World premiere 3 November 2011
Release date
17 February 2012 Australia
3 April 2014 South Korea 15
3 November 2011 USA
MPAA R
Budget $4,500,000
Production Event Film Distribution, Pistoleros, Brightlight Pictures
Also known as
In the Name of the King: Two Worlds, Em Nome do Rei 2: Entre Dois Mundos, A király nevében 2: Két világ, Di lao wei gong 2, En el nombre del rey 2, In the Name of the King 2, In the Name of the King II: Two Worlds, In the Name of the King: Kaksi maailmaa, King Rising 2: les deux mondes, Kuninga nimel 2, Schwerter des Königs - Zwei Welten, Sứ Mệnh Ngự Lâm Quân 2: Hai Thế Giới, U ime kralja 2: Dva sveta, Ve jménu krále 2, W imie krola II: Dwa swiaty, W imię króla II: Dwa światy, Στο όνομα του βασιλιά 2, В името на краля 2, В ім'я короля 2, Во имя короля 2, デス・リベンジ2, 末日危城2：兩個世界

Film rating

3.2
Rate 10 votes
3.1 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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